EC orders registering of graft cases against 11 candidates

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has directed the Chief Electoral Officer of Uttar Pradesh to register complaints of bribery against 11 prospective candidates who had appeared in an act of bribery in a sting operation of a news channel on January 26.

In a letter to UP CEO on Saturday,the EC secretary SK Rudola has stated that a news report appeared in a news channel on January 26 showing a sting operation of 11 prospective candidates in the forthcoming UP Assembly elections.

Rudola has provided the list of these 11 probable candidates including – Kiranpal Singh Kashyap of Samajwadi Party (SP) from Thana Bhavan,Ayub Jang of SP (Kairana),Salim Ansari of Peace Party (Shamli),Virendra Singh Chauhan of SP (Shamli),Sukhlal of Congress (Barkhera),Nahid Hasan of BSP (Gangoh),Narendra Sisodia of BJP (Modi Nagar),Harpal Singh of BJP (Dhanaura),Shahnawaj Rana of RLD (Bijnor) and Jagat Pal Singh of JD (U) from Kundari.

In the letter,Rudola has stated that these persons aspiring to be candidates in forthcoming UP Assembly elections attempted to obtain or procure bribe from the corporates before contesting.

The channel has shown that such prospective candidates have admitted to incur the election expenditure in crores and extend undue advantage to the donor corporates,after succeeding in the election by forming groups of like minded MLAs in the Legislative Assembly. This amounts to bribery at an election under section 171-B of IPC, Rudola stated in the letter.

JD(U) national president Sharad Yadav on Friday has announced to expel Jagat Pal Singh from the party after he appeared in the sting operation.

