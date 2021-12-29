EC delegation meets opp leaders, Cong seeks removal of top official

A three-member delegation of Election Commission officials from Delhi arrived in Lucknow on Tuesday to assess the situation in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh in the wake of the surge in cases of Covid-19 and its new variant Omicron. During its three-day visit, the delegation will meet officials from different departments of the government and political parties.

The delegation is led by Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra and will also meet with officials from UP Police and central security forces. UP officials said that the delegation will hold a press conference on December 30 to talk about its observations from the visit. Chandra had announced a visit to take stock of the situation in the state shortly after the Allahabad High Court urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to postpone the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls due to the spread of Omicron.

On Tuesday evening, EC officials met delegations from Samajwadi Party (SP), Congress and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP). Congress spokesperson Anshu Awasthi said that the party had appealed to the EC to deploy central agencies for the polls as it had “doubts over the impartiality of UP Police”. “The party also appealed to the delegation to remove Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Awasthi from his post as he can influence the polls. We requested EC officials to ensure that the Covid-19 protocol be uniform for all parties,” added Awasthi.

The SP delegation, led by state chief Naresh Uttam Patel, appealed to EC officials to ensure that the elections be held in an “independent and unbiased manner”.

Meanwhile, the SP submitted a memorandum demanding that the list of voters above 80 years of age and those with disabilities in different constituencies and polling stations be made available to the party. “There are 40 lakh voters registered under these categories. This list should also be made available along with the final publication of the voter list on January 5, 2022. In the 2022 Vidhan Sabha elections, voters in these categories are being given the option of voting from home for the first time,” said party national spokesperson Rajendra Chaudhary.

The SP also demanded that the list of “critical polling places be made available assembly-wise, polling station wise and suggestions and objections should be taken from political parties”.

“We apprised EC officials that BJP leaders were misusing government machinery and money and have appealed to them to put a stop to this. BJP leaders are promoting communal discrimination through their speeches, which is against the rules,” he added.

Meanwhile, the BSP objected to the political rallies and roadshows that were being organised amidst an emergency like Covid-19 and called them a “blatant disregard of the code of conduct”.

“The EC needs to take into account the active communalisation of elections and ensure strict law enforcement. Police and administrative officers must ensure proper administration of duties so as to ensure fear of the EC and law enforcement,” the party stated in a letter submitted to the EC officials.