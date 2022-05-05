Eastern UP: Govt holds chaupals to help Vantangias and Musahars avail welfare schemes

To bring Vantangias and Musahars — the two socially backward communities of eastern Uttar Pradesh — into the mainstream, the state government has started holding “chaupals” in their hamlets, informing them about welfare schemes and taking their feedback.

“CM Yogi Adityanath has given instructions to undertake all measures to bring these two communities into the mainstream. While efforts were undertaken during the previous regime as well, these special drives in districts with a dominant population of Vantangias and Musahars would ensure that more members of their community come under the government schemes,” Additional Chief Secretary (Information) Navneet Sehgal said.

While Vantangias come under Scheduled Tribes, Musahars come under Scheduled Castes in UP.

“These chaupals have been launched in Gorakhpur for mainly Vantangias and in Kushinagar, which has more Musahar population. Next, we plan to take hold chaupals in Maharajganj and Deoria districts,” Gorakhpur Divisional Commissioner, Ravi Kumar NG told The Indian Express.

Explained Special focus of CM Even before becoming the CM, Adityanath has been working for Vantangia tribes in his Lok Sabha constituency Gorakhpur. In his first term as CM, he had ordered villages with Vantangias population be registered as “revenue villages”, so that the tribal population can avail benefits of welfare schemes.

“The focus is on providing best health facilities to them, understanding their health issues, such as malnutrition, infant mortality rate and bringing in specific intervention,” the Divisional Commissioner added.

During the chaupals, the administration tries to get maximum enrolments under different schemes like housing, toilets, land on lease, free health treatment, pensions among others.

“The idea is to ensure that benefits of welfare schemes reach the two communities. There are 160 clusters or hamlets of Musahars in our district. Our target is to reach each one of them. We will try to hold these chaupals once a week in a different cluster,” Kushinagar DM S Rajalingam said.

On complaints that came up during the chaupals, Rajalingam said, “There were issues regarding non-functional community toilets, some had issues regarding drainage etc. After these issues are raised during chaupals, we verify them and then the relevant department will resolve the issue,” he added.

As per the Kushinagar DM, the next step would be to impart skill training to the members of the two communities in which they are comfortable like poultry or fisheries.