Dynastic politics a disease, want strong opposition: PM Narendra Modi

TERMING “PARIWARWAD” (dynasty politics) as a challenge to democracy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, while addressing a gathering in Paranukh, the ancenstral village of President Ram Nath Kovind, said that this pariwarwad suffocates new talent in every field and not just in politics.

He said that while he has no personal grudge against any party or leader and wants a strong opposition in the country, the Prime Minister said that he wants that the parties “trapped in the clutches of dynasty” to free themselves from this and dedicate themselves to democracy instead.

Referring to dynasty politics as a “disease”, Prime Minister said that whenever he uses the word “pariwarwad”, pariwarwadis become upset but added, “meri kisi rajnaitil Dal se ya kisi vyakti se koi vyaktigat Narajgi nahi hai. Main chahta hun desh mein ek majboot vipakdha ho aur Loktantra ko samarpit rajnaitik partiyan hon” (I have no personal grudge against any political party or any person. I want that there should be a strong opposition in the country and there should be political parties dedicated to democracy).”

Further pointing towards the politics of dynasty, Prime Minister said, “I want the parties trapped in the clutches of the dynasty to free themselves from this disease and to cure themselves. Only then the democracy of India will be strong, the youth of the country will get maximum opportunity to join politics.”

Drawing a comparison and pointing towards Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Governor Anandiben Patel sitting on the dais with President and Prime Minister, Modi, who addressed a huge public gathering in President’s village later in the day, said that presence of these four leaders on the dais shows that “In India, even the poor person born in a village can reach the post of President, Prime Minister, Governor or Chief Minister”

Referring to some of the activities undertaken in the village to make it a model village, Prime Minister said that Paraunkh was an example of “Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat” and said that empowerment of village was top priorities of his Government.

Before addressing the public gathering, the Prime Minister offered prayers at the Pathari Mata temple in Paraunkh and informed that how rocks from places of worship across the state and country were brought by father of Ram Nath Kovind to this temple.

He also visited Milan Kendra, ancestral house of Kovind, which has been turned into a social-cultural centre helping Self help group of women towards empowerment and visited BR Ambedkar Bhawan in the village.

First lady Savita Kovind was also present on the dais, where Prime Minister was greeted by elder brother of the president.

The Prime Minister said Mahatma Gandhi used to see the independence of India in village of India, where there is spirituality along with ideals, traditions along with progress, where there is maternal love and also equality.

He said that the way villages are being connected with optical fiber, housing schemes and every development that goes on in the cities, it is also fulfilling the dream of Baba Sahab Ambedkar.

He said that the country was now aiming at ensuring that 100 per cent benefit of the welfare schemes reach 100 cent of the beneficiaries without any discrimination.