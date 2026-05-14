96 killed as dust storm, heavy rains batter Uttar Pradesh

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At least 96 people were left dead and scores others injured in Uttar Pradesh after a dust storm rattled several districts along with heavy rain and lightning on Wednesday evening, according to news agency AP.
While some deaths were caused by falling trees, other people came under collapsing structures and lightning, with police and disaster response teams resorting to using chainsaws and cranes to clear debris.
The Relief Commissioner’s office said it is keeping a close watch on the situation through direct coordination with district officials and that the necessary funds are being made available to the affected districts.
The Relief Commissioner’s office put the death toll at 89.
“Due to bad weather on May 13, including storms, rain, hailstorm and lightning, reports of 89 deaths, 53 injured persons, 114 livestock losses and damage to 87 houses have been received in the state, which has been taken cognisance of by the Hon’ble Chief Minister,” the Relief Commissioner’s office said in an X post on Thursday.
According to the Prayagraj district administration, seven people lost their lives in the Handia area, four in Phulpur, three in Soraon, two in Meja and one in Sadar due to the storm and rain, according to news agency PTI.
Narendra N Srivastava, an administrative official told AP that emergency teams were deployed across the affected areas and that homes, crops and power infrastructure were widely damaged, particularly in rural districts.
‘Tin roofs flying, people running’
Eyewitness accounts revealed the moment of panic when strong winds ran through neighbourhoods.
“The storm came suddenly and the sky turned completely dark within minutes,” Ram Kishore, a resident, told AP. “Tin roofs were flying and people ran indoors. We could hear trees falling throughout the evening.”
In the Bhadohi area, at least 16 people died in storm-related incidents. Additional District Magistrate Kunwar Virendra Kumar Maurya said trees and electric poles were uprooted in several areas, with many houses suffering damage.
Fatehpur Additional District Magistrate, Avinash Tripathi also confirmed that nine people were killed and 16 others injured in storm-related incidents across the district. He also further added that “Eight people, including five women, died in Khaga tehsil, while a woman died after a wall of a house collapsed in Sadar tehsil,” stated PTI.
Several people who fell into Ganga river after the damage caused by the storm in the ghat area, all of them were safely rescued later.
Additional District Magistrate of Finance and Revenue, Dushyant Kumar said reports on human and livestock losses have been sought from local officials, and that financial assistance will be provided to those affected in line with government rules, noted PTI.
The Chief Minister of the state Yogi Adityanath took a note on the incident and accordingly took action and ensured relief to reach the families affected.
Adityanath also directed officials to stay on high alert and instructed the revenue and agriculture departments along with insurance companies to carry out a survey of the damage and submit a detailed report to the government.
(Written by Paramita Datta, who is an intern with The Indian Express)
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