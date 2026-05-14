96 killed as dust storm, heavy rains batter Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh witnessed massive destruction after dust storms, heavy rain and lightning struck several districts on May 13. (PTI Photo)

At least 96 people were left dead and scores others injured in Uttar Pradesh after a dust storm rattled several districts along with heavy rain and lightning on Wednesday evening, according to news agency AP.

While some deaths were caused by falling trees, other people came under collapsing structures and lightning, with police and disaster response teams resorting to using chainsaws and cranes to clear debris.

The Relief Commissioner’s office said it is keeping a close watch on the situation through direct coordination with district officials and that the necessary funds are being made available to the affected districts.

The Relief Commissioner’s office put the death toll at 89.