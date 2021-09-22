‘Duryodhan’s fate if someone plays with women’s dignity’: Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday said if someone plays with the dignity of women, he will meet the same fate as that of Duryodhan and Dushashan in Mahabharat, and asserted that strict action will be taken against those involved in supporting anti-India activities.

He also described the Samajwadi Party (SP) as “anti-women, anti-Dalit, anti-backward, anti-Hindu and anti-children”.

Speaking at a function here, Adityanath said, “Earlier, our sisters and daughters were not able to go to schools as goons could play with their dignity. But if someone plays with the dignity of our sisters and daughters today, he will meet the same fate as that of Duryodhan and Dushashan.”

The chief minister inaugurated and laid the foundation of 62 schemes worth Rs 275 crore, and also handed over certificates to the beneficiaries of various schemes.

“Sambhal district has a historic past, but it is sad that there are also people in Sambhal who are extending support to the Taliban. The Samajwadi Party is anti-women, anti-Dalit, anti-backward, anti-Hindu and anti-children. Everyone knows about the atrocities unleashed by the Taliban, but some SP leaders are shamelessly supporting them. Strict action will be taken against those involved in supporting anti-India activities,” he said.

Adityanath also said before 2017, cows were not safe in the state. “Bullock carts and buffalo carts used to disappear. But we closed down the slaughter houses and the business of the SP and the Congress came to an end,” he added.

Adityanath asserted that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has always remained devoted to the nation.

“There are some people who do not hesitate in giving shelter to anti-India forces. Till the time there is the blessing of (Prime Minister Narendra) Modiji, you should be assured that nobody will be able to do any harm and there will be no riots in Uttar Pradesh,” he said.