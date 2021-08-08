During 2014 & 2017 elections, BJP spread more fake news: Akhilesh Yadav

A day after Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said social media was at present a “belagaam ghora [unbridled horse]”, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday claimed that the BJP government had spread the maximum amount of fake news during the polls in 2014 and 2017 in the state.

Speaking at a press conference at the party headquarters in Lucknow, Akhilesh said, “During the 2014 and 2017 polls in UP, the BJP was the one who shared maximum fake news, fake videos and rumours… If anyone has expanded the 4G network, it was the Samajwadi Party government due to which internet has reached villages. Today, when everyone can speak the truth, the government is panicking. Let the elections come. The number that I have predicted for the elections will come true.”

Adityanath had on Friday said social media at present was like a “belagaam ghora [unbridled horse]”, and urged the workers and office-bearers of the BJP’s IT and Social Media cell here to “train and prepare” to rein it in.

Referring to an interview of Adityanath to a TV channel on Friday where he called SP founder Mulayam Singh Yadav “abbajaan”, Akhilesh said, “The CM knows another language. He can’t hear what the farmers are saying. He wants to take the election in another direction. I would say just one thing that the BJP CM should keep a control over his language. I heard the interview yesterday. You and I can have a fight on issues. But, if you are saying something about my father, then be ready when I say something about your father.”

The former CM added, “Is this the language of a chief minister? Can I call your father abbujaan… What can you expect from ministers when the CM speaks like this? Today, the maximum number of Dalits, Backwards and Muslims are in jail. Who is responsible for it?”

Akhilesh said that the BJP should be asked that from which direction is the Bullet train coming to UP, and if smart cities had been built in the state.

He also said that Adityanath is the “first CM of UP who lies so much”.

Akhilesh also questioned the BJP on its promise, which it has made in the run-up to the 2017 elections in UP, of doubling farmers’ income in the state till 2022.

“If there is anyone who is suffering, it is the farmers – the “annadata” (food provider) who gives us roti. He is the most unhappy today. If land is needed for development, then that is also being given by farmers. Our farmers have never been against development. They have given up their valuable land in the past. But today, the farmers are leading a movement with their demands. They have resorted to different things to wake the government up. This government has oppressed farmers and snatched their land, and has brought black laws,” said Akhilesh.

Meanwhile, during the press conference, former BSP Rajya Sabha member from Muzaffarnagar Rajpal Saini joined the SP along with several other OBC leaders from the BSP and Congress.