Unprecedented wave of change in country since 2014: UP Chief Secy

Durga Shankar Mishra, a 1984-batch IAS officer, on Thursday assumed the charge of Chief Secretary of poll-bound Uttar Pradesh, and said that he has been a witness to an “unprecedented wave of change” that has swept the country since Narendra Modi took over as the prime minister of the country.

Thanking Prime Minister Modi and UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for giving him the opportunity to work in his home state, Mishra said: “I have been a witness to the kind of unprecedented wave of change that has come across the country in the past seven-and-a-half years, first as an additional secretary and then as a secretary in the Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry of the Government of India.”

“Pure desh ke kone kone mein abhutpurva parivartan ki lahar hai.. Aur usmein humare UP bhi kaafi age hai (In every corner of the country, there has been an unprecedented wave of change.. and even UP is leading to a great extent,” he added crediting PM Modi’s vision and expectations for it. He also said that whenever he visited UP as a secretary in the Central government, he used to seek “ashirwad” (blessings) of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister.

He said that after Adityanath took over as the chief minister of UP in 2017, the state started performing well in implementing government schemes.

“In Swachh Bharat Mission, UP was at the bottom till 2018 but came fifth in the 2021 report… UP progressed from having sanction of building just 18,000 houses for the poor in 2017 to 17.5 lakh houses at present,” he said, adding that it was his “belief that change comes with cleanliness”.

The chief secretary said that he would make it a mission to transform all the cities of UP into “smart cities” and make Uttar Pradesh number one state in the country in every field.

Claiming that he loves to go out in the field instead of confining himself in the office, Mishra said that he would not leave any stone unturned to ensure the progress of the state.

Mishra, who was the Union housing and urban affairs secretary, was repatriated to his parent cadre Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday as the Yogi Adityanath government proposed to appoint him as the new chief secretary, barely two days before his retirement.

He took over from Rajendra Kumar Tiwari, a 1985-batch IAS officer who is due to retire in February 2023. Mishra has been given a one-year extension in service.