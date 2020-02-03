Lucknow confidential: Slithering Highway

Officials help the python return to the forest. Officials help the python return to the forest.

The Delhi-Nepal highway, criss-crossing Dudhwa Tiger Reserve in Lakhimpur Kheri, recently witnessed a long traffic jam after a nearly 20-foot-long python slithered onto the road. A python on the road, as per forest department officials, is a rare sight in winter but it appears that the reptile, weighing approximately 100 kg, came out to bask in the afternoon heat. The passers-by jumped out of their vehicles to click selfies. Later, forest department officials safely guided the python back to the forest. The traffic jam lasted for 40 minutes. But motorists were not cursing their fate as they posted python pictures online. Instead, they said the delay was worth it – perhaps the only time for some who will be fondly remember the congestion. The photos soon went viral on social media.

Lost, Not Found

Bahraich police found themselves in a sticky situation after one inspector attached with Payagpur police station misplaced his service revolver during a night patrol in a village last week. Police have tried several methods, including putting up posters in the nearby area, to find the weapon. A reward of Rs 10,000 was also announced for anyone who helps police find the pistol. But all efforts have yielded little result. “We hope to find it soon. Maybe, the posters will provide us any clue. Let’s see,” said Payagpur SHO Raj K Saroj.

Back To School

Student and teachers at Government Girls’ Inter College (GGIC) in Lucknow’s Indira Nagar area were surprised to find IAS officer Aradhana Shukla among themselves in a Biology class. Last Tuesday, Shukla, Principal Secretary to the Board of Secondary Education, reached the college without a prior notice and stormed into the class and sat on the last bench. This left many flabbergasted. She introduced herself to calm the nerves. The IAS officer asked the teacher about the syllabus and students if they were facing any problem. While she attended more classes, in an attempt to what she called reliving her school days, she later said her visit was meant to inspect the functioning of smart classes. After Shukla left, students said they were excited to sit along the IAS officer.

