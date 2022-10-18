DSP suspended for approving arms licence for Mukhtar Ansari

Uttar Pradesh government on Monday suspended a Deputy Superintendent of Police for allegedly approving an arms licence for gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari, officials said.

The police official Krishna Pratap Singh is presently posted in Bahraich district of the state, they added.

In a statement released on Monday, Additional Director General (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar said, “Singh had recommended an arms license for Mukhtar when he was posted as a station house officer at the Kotwali police station in Mau district.”

“A native of Pilibhit district, Singh was promoted to a Deputy Superintendent of Police in 2015. He has been posted in Bahraich since last March,” officials said.

Meanwhile, Ansari is currently lodged in Banda district jail.

Last month, the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court sentenced Ansari to seven years imprisonment in a 19-year-old case after finding him guilty of threatening and pointing a revolver at the jailer while he was lodged in Lucknow district jail in 2003.

The high court bench passed the order on an appeal filed by the state government against a special court’s verdict in December 2020 acquitting the former MLA in the case.