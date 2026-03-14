‘Driver didn’t stop even after raising alarm’: Agra school owner held for Class 1 student’s death under bus wheels

The kindergarten student was travelling in the bus along with three other children, including her elder brother. (Express photo)

Days after a 9-year-old girl slipped through the broken floor of a school bus and was crushed to death under its wheels, Agra Police arrested the driver on charges of culpable homicide not amounting to murder and negligence.

The accused, Narendra (35), is also the school owner.

“Initially, we were misled into believing that another person was driving the school bus at the time of the incident. However, during investigation, it emerged that the school owner, Narendra, was behind the wheel. The bus has also been seized,” said Shivajeet, senior sub-inspector at Etmadpur police station.

He added that the role of another person named in the case is still under investigation.