Monday, Feb 27, 2023
Draft rules for best MLA award: Conduct in House & outside, knowledge of rules

The draft states that the proposed committee which would select the winners would include the Speaker, Deputy Chief Minister, the chief minister or a member nominated by them, Leader of Opposition, senior House members nominated by the Speaker and a senior journalist nominated by Speaker. (Express Photo)
Tabling the draft rules for the selection of the ‘Utkrishta MLA’ (Best MLA) award on Monday, Assembly Speaker Satish Mahana said House members would be assessed on several criteria which would include the latter’s experience, conduct in the House and how active they are in their constituencies, among other factors.

Mahana said the suggested criteria for the award would include House members’ conduct in Assembly, their experience, oratorical abilities, awareness about issues of public interest, knowledge about House rules, how active they are in their respective constituencies and their replies to.

Mahana also said a committee would be formed to select the winner.
According to the preface to the draft shared by the Speaker, the award would encourage legislatures to act “with dignity”. “While political differences are obvious, it is equally important how differences are expressed inside the House,” it further stated. It also stated that an MLA would be eligible for the award only once during their term.

The draft states that the proposed committee which would select the winners would include the Speaker, Deputy Chief Minister, the chief minister or a member nominated by them, Leader of Opposition, senior House members nominated by the Speaker and a senior journalist nominated by Speaker.

The preface also stated that both the Leader of the House and the Leader of Opposition would be able to nominate up to five names each for consideration for the award.

First published on: 28-02-2023 at 05:17 IST
