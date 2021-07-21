Draft population bill: UP Law panel receives over 7,000 suggestions

The State Law Commission has received more than 7,000 suggestions on a rough draft of the Uttar Pradesh Population (Control, Stabilisation and Welfare) Bill till Monday, the last day of submission. (File photo)

The State Law Commission has received more than 7,000 suggestions on a rough draft of the Uttar Pradesh Population (Control, Stabilisation and Welfare) Bill till Monday, the last day of submission. Officials on Tuesday said a report would be prepared after studying the proposals.

The draft bill aims to bring down the gross fertility rate in the state by limiting government benefits for couples with more than two children, and offering incentives to those who have a maximum of two children.

It was uploaded on the law panel’s website on July 9, inviting suggestions from the public till July 19. According to the draft, people with more than two children would be debarred from contesting local body polls, applying for government jobs, and receiving subsidies. It also seeks to prohibit promotions in government jobs for such people while offering incentives to those with two children.

State Law Commission secretary Sapna Tripathi told The Indian Express, “We are studying the suggestions that we have received and will take over two to three weeks. Based on the comments and suggestions, we will make amendments. The next step will be to prepare a report along with a fresh draft. The report and the fresh draft will be sent to the state government for consideration.”

Law Commission officials suggested that the mails they received include both appreciation and criticism of the proposed policy, along with suggestions.

One of the issues raised in the mails to the panel was the offer of extra incentives to couples with one child. Earlier, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) had objected to sections in the draft that aimed at an average of one child per woman, adding that it would cause the population to shrink over time. That would have several negative social and economic consequences, it added.

According to VHP officials, a one-child policy would likely widen the imbalance between different communities because they were known to respond differently to incentives and disincentives related to family planning and contraception.

While sections 5 and 6 (2) of the current draft bill offer those who have one child incentives such as free healthcare, insurance coverage, preference in admissions in educational institutions, and government jobs, among others, section 7 offers monetary benefits to below poverty line (BPL) couples with only one child if they undergo voluntary sterilisation.

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) president Mayawati has questioned the government’s intentions, claiming that people believe that it lacks seriousness. The policy had more to do with the ruling BJP’s electoral interests, she said, adding that if the state government had been serious about population control it would have started working towards it after coming to power in 2017.

Tripathi said the commission started working on the draft bill on its own initiative, and had not been instructed by the government.