DPO arrested for ‘sexually harassing’ woman staffer

Kaushambi police on Tuesday arrested a 53-year-old district probation officer (DPO) for allegedly sexually harassing a female contractual employee. The action against DPO Rajnath Ram was taken a day after a purported video of the alleged act went viral on social media.

“The DPO was produced before a court and sent him to judicial custody,” said SP, Kaushambi, Brijesh Srivastava.

Police said they have seized the woman’s phone, which was used to shoot the video, for examination. In the purported video, the accused is reportedly seen attempting to grab the victim’s hand. However, the woman can be seen resisting and preventing him from doing so. “The victim is a resident of Prayagraj … and worked at a shelter which falls under the DPO’s supervision,” they added.

According to the police, the victim had initially filed a complaint with the Mahila Thana on Monday.

Later, she filed a complaint with Kaushambi police after which a case was registered against Ram under IPC section 354-A ( sexual harassment and punishment for sexual harassment) and 354-D (stalking).

“In her complaint, the woman has alleged that Ram had been harassing her since the past one year. She alleged that the accused used to harass her whenever he visited the place where she worked or when she visited his office located in Vikas Bhawan for work. She said the accused used to send her objectionable videos and was allegedly pressuring her for sexual favours,” police added.

A senior police officer said a report in connection with the alleged case has been sent to the state government.