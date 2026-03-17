Double murder suspect in UP’s Bareilly shot dead in police encounter, hours after killing in-laws during ‘peace meeting’

The district police on Tuesday shot dead a 42-year-old autorickshaw driver, a day after he allegedly killed his mother-in-law and brother-in-law and critically injured his wife in a knife attack during a family meeting in Uttar Pradesh’s Bareilly.

The police had been searching for the accused, Afsar Khan, who allegedly killed two people and injured his wife, Saima, 32, during a panchayat convened to resolve a domestic dispute between the couple on Monday. The meeting was held at the residence of Afsar’s relative and neighbour, Rashid Khan, in Rahpura Chowdhary village.

The police said that Afsar was a habitual drinker and often assaulted his wife, forcing her to return to her parental house. In an attempt to settle their differences, a meeting was organised on Monday at Rashid Khan’s house. However, during the discussion, Afsar allegedly lost his temper and attacked Saima and her family members who were present there.

Saima’s mother, Asma, 50, and her 19-year-old brother, Adil,succumbed to stab injuries. Saima, who sustained serious injuries in the attack, is undergoing treatment at a hospital, where doctors have described her condition as critical.

Anurag Arya, Senior Superintendent of Police, Bareilly, said the police received inputs suggesting the accused was planning another attack to kill his wife. Acting on this information, security was tightened, with police teams deployed both in the village and at the hospital where Saima was undergoing treatment.

On Tuesday morning, acting on specific inputs that the accused was hiding in his native village, Rahpura Chowdhary, a police team rushed to the spot and cordoned off the area.

The police claimed that, on spotting the team, Afsar Khan allegedly opened heavy fire. The police retaliated, and in the exchange of fire, he sustained injuries. He was taken to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead, said the SSP.

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The police further claimed to have recovered a pistol, live and spent cartridges, along with the knife allegedly used in the previous day’s attack.

The police said that Afsar Khan had been sentenced to life imprisonment in 2009 for the murder of his maternal uncle and was later out on bail.

A native of Rahpura Chowdhary village, Afsar married his distant relative Saima in 2017 while he was on bail. According to the police, the sequence of events began on Saturday when Asma visited Saima’s house and found Afsar Khan, allegedly in an inebriated state, assaulting her over a trivial issue. Disturbed by the incident, Asma brought Saima back to her home, which is a few distance away in the village.

The police said that on Sunday, Afsar contacted his relative and neighbour, Rashid Khan, requesting him to help resolve the dispute, especially with Eid approaching. After repeated persuasion, Rashid agreed to mediate and organised a meeting at his residence.

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The police said that Saima was informed about the panchayat and arrived with her mother and younger brother, while Afsar came alone to attend the meeting.

During the meeting, Afsar Khan allegedly lost his temper when Saima refused to return with him, a stance supported by her mother and brother. Angered by this, he reportedly pulled out a knife he was carrying and launched a sudden attack.

The police said that he first attacked Adil, followed by Asma. When Saima tried to intervene, she too was stabbed. Two other villagers present at the panchayat attempted to restrain him, but he managed to flee from the spot.

The police have collected CCTV footage from the room where the meeting was held. Afsar is survived by two children, aged eight and five years.