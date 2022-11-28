scorecardresearch
Double-engine govt gave Rs 30,000 crore for Ayodhya: Yogi Adityanath

At the Ramayan Mela programme, he assured local “saints” and others that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the UP government were working with all sincerity to make Ayodhya the most beautiful city in the world

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at the construction site. (Express Photo)

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said that the BJP’s “double-engine” government has sanctioned development projects worth Rs 30,000 crore for Ayodhya which will be developed as the most beautiful city in the world within two years.

Adityanath said this while addressing the inaugural session of the Ramayan Mela in the temple city. Later, he also inaugurated a ‘Prabudhjan Sammelan’ (intellectuals’ conference) where he launched 46 infrastructure projects worth Rs 1,057 crore.

Earlier, the CM held a meeting with officials of 12 departments to review the progress of various development projects. Top government officials were present in the city to inspect the sites of development projects and review progress.

On the occasion, the CM also distributed keys, cheques and certificates to beneficiaries of various government schemes.

At the Ramayan Mela programme, he assured local “saints” and others that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the UP government were working with all sincerity to make Ayodhya the most beautiful city in the world. He asked the local residents to participate in the city’s development and keep a watch to ensure that funds provided by the government were used timely, equitably and in a transparent manner.

He also appealed to the people to protect the developed projects and keep a watch so that no one can desecrate those sites.

“Besides developing road, rail and air connectivity, Ayodhya will also be provided waterways. Water transport facility will be developed on the Saryu river and the city will be developed as an export hub,” the CM said.

In the intellectuals’ conference organised ahead of the urban local body polls, Adityanath assured that there will be no shortage of funds for development in Ayodhya. The double-engine government is always in the service of the city, he said.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 28-11-2022 at 04:51:52 am
