Thursday, Mar 02, 2023
Don’t tolerate anarchy: Adityanath tells officials ahead of festival season

In the review meet, attended by senior officials of the government posted at district, range, zone, and divisional levels, the CM said that there should not be any thing that could enrage people, and offensive and obscene music should not be played.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Yogi Adityanath, anarchy, Lucknow news, Uttar Pradesh, Indian Express, current affairsChief Minister Yogi Adityanath
Don't tolerate anarchy: Adityanath tells officials ahead of festival season
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday reviewed the security preparations ahead of upcoming festivals and told the top administrative officials that while “religious tradition and faith should be respected, anarchy would not be tolerated”.

The CM also asked them to come down hard on those who make mischievous statements during festivals.

In the review meet, attended by senior officials of the government posted at district, range, zone, and divisional levels, the CM said that there should not be any thing that could enrage people, and offensive and obscene music should not be played.

“Those trying to ruin the festive atmosphere should be dealt with strictly in accordance with the zero-tolerance policy,” CM said. “Given the special festival of joy and enthusiasm, this time is sensitive in terms of law and order. We must therefore be vigilant and alert at all times. In the last six years, festivals of all religions and sects have been organised in the state in a peaceful and cordial atmosphere. This sequence will have to be maintained,” the CM said in the meeting, adding that there should be proper cleanliness on the procession routes.

The CM directed the senior officers to take every incident is seriously and quickly respond to them.“Deploy additional police force in sensitive areas and ensure that police increase foot patrolling…Keep an eye out for any malicious attempts by mischievous elements to provoke members of other communities unnecessarily during Holi,” the CM said.

The CM also said that on the occasion of festivals, an adequate supply of electricity should be ensured in all the 75 districts, be it villages or cities, an official said.

Directing to keep all emergency services, including those for the health on high alert during festivals, CM said that availability of doctors and other medical staff should be ensured and  postpone their leaves.

First published on: 03-03-2023 at 04:40 IST
