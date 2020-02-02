Don’t renew registration of 73 private hospitals: UP pollution panel

Hospitals have to get their registration renewed from the office of the CMO in April this year. (File) Hospitals have to get their registration renewed from the office of the CMO in April this year. (File)

THE UTTAR Pradesh Pollution Control Board (UPPCB) has urged Prayagraj Chief Medical Officer (CMO) not to renew the registration of 73 private hospitals in the district for not setting up treatment plants for disposal of waste material at the institutions.

The CMO has issued fresh notices to the owners of these 73 private hospital to set up the treatment plants within 15 days, failing which registration of these hospitals would not be renewed. Hospitals have to get their registration renewed from the office of the CMO in April this year.

“In its letter, the UPPCB had said that despite several notices and also imposing fine on them, owners of 73 private hospitals of the district did not set up Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) or Effluent Treatment Plant (ETP) required to dilute chemical waste released by the hospitals. The board had also asked us not to renew registration of these private hospitals,” said Additional Chief Medical Officer, Prayagraj, Dr Teerath Pal.

“The CMO office received the letter last week. In our notice, we asked owners of those 73 private hospital to install STP or ETP plant earliest with a warning that otherwise, their registration would not be renewed in April. We gave 15 days’ time to the hospital owners to install treatment plant,” added Dr Pal.

There are 474 private hospitals in Prayagraj. The UPPCB conducted survey at all hospitals and issued notices to hospitals where STP or ETP plant was not installed. After board imposed fines, some hospitals installed the same.

Regional pollution control board officer, Prayagraj, J B Singh said the survey was conducted on the directions of the Allahabad High Court

“We were regularly sending notices to hospital where treatment plant – STP or ETP- were not installed. Fines were also imposed on hospital. In the last four months, we collected around 30 lakh as fine from different hospitals. Despite several warnings when owners of these 73 hospitals did not install treatment plant, we wrote to the CMO office asking to take action against them,” said Singh.

For all the latest Lucknow News, download Indian Express App