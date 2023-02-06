Don’t pursue Uniform Civil Code, will affect nation’s unity: AIMPLB to govt

The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) on Sunday said that implementing the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) will be against “the spirit of the Constitution” and “affect the unity and harmony” of the country.

After a meeting of its executive committee in Lucknow, the AIMPLB in a statement urged the BJP government to not pursue the agenda of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC). “Implementing a UCC will deprive citizens of the privileges provided to them by personal laws and that is against the spirit of the Constitution. Such a code is neither relevant nor beneficial for a multi-religious, multi-cultural and multi-lingual country like India. If taking advantage of its majority in Parliament, the ruling (BJP) government passes and puts into effect the UCC, it will affect the unity and harmony that bind the nation. It will hinder the country’s progress and will not bear any fruitful results.”

The meeting was attended by AIMPLB president Maulana Rabey Hasani Nadvi, general secretary Maulana Khalid Saifullah Rahmani and other members of the board.