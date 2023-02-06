scorecardresearch
Sunday, Feb 05, 2023
Advertisement

Don’t pursue Uniform Civil Code, will affect nation’s unity: AIMPLB to govt

The meeting was attended by AIMPLB president Maulana Rabey Hasani Nadvi, general secretary Maulana Khalid Saifullah Rahmani and other members of the board.

The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) on Sunday said that implementing the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) will be against “the spirit of the Constitution” and “affect the unity and harmony” of the country.

After a meeting of its executive committee in Lucknow, the AIMPLB in a statement urged the BJP government to not pursue the agenda of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC). “Implementing a  UCC will deprive citizens of the privileges provided to them by personal laws and that is against the spirit of the Constitution. Such a code is neither relevant nor beneficial for a multi-religious, multi-cultural and multi-lingual country like India. If taking advantage of its majority in Parliament, the ruling (BJP) government passes and puts into effect the UCC, it will affect the unity and harmony that bind the nation. It will hinder the country’s progress and will not bear any fruitful results.”

More from Lucknow

The meeting was attended by AIMPLB president Maulana Rabey Hasani Nadvi, general secretary Maulana Khalid Saifullah Rahmani and other members of the board.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
What Mayawati’s silence on Sidheeque Kappan case says
What Mayawati’s silence on Sidheeque Kappan case says
A prisoner in Pakistan: An IAF pilot’s tale of courage and fortitude
A prisoner in Pakistan: An IAF pilot’s tale of courage and fortitude
How a toilet campaign changed lives, helped women in Telangana’s Narayanpet
How a toilet campaign changed lives, helped women in Telangana’s Narayanpet
Conspiracy, data theft with ex-staff: Digital India firm accuses pvt company
Conspiracy, data theft with ex-staff: Digital India firm accuses pvt company

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 06-02-2023 at 01:28 IST
Next Story

Pimpri kids star in song highlighting child labour

Express Exclusive FM Nirmala Sitharaman speaks to The Indian Express sharing insights on Budget 2023
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 05: Latest News
Advertisement
close