Friday, Dec 02, 2022

Don’t know what ails BJP:Akhilesh in Mainpuri

Speaking at a public gathering in Mainpuri’s Jaswantnagar with Shivpal and former MP Dimple Yadav by his side, Akhilesh said, “I don’t know what disease the BJP people have. I don’t know which medicine can treat them (BJP). But I know about democracy and that they will be treated by people's votes.”

"Today, when he (Mulayam) is not among us… I request you all to remember him and his work and ensure that each vote goes to the 'cycle' (SP symbol)," said Akhilesh.

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh on Friday said when he and his uncle and Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party chief Shivpal Yadav work separately, the BJP says they can’t keep their flock together and when they work in tendem the party accuses them of “pariwarwad” (dynastic politics).

Targeting Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath who recently called Shivpal a pendulum, Akhilesh said, “One leader came here and called my uncle (Shivpal) a pendulum. What is a pendulum? I told him that I don’t know about the pendulum, but I know about the jhoola (swing). He is my uncle who learnt politics from Netaji, and he will swing you (Adityanath) in such a way that you will not know where you have landed.”

Claiming that the BJP’s ration distribution scheme is an election gimmick, he said, “Those who didn’t work for the people were distributing chana (black gram) before the state elections. Now, where is chana?”

First published on: 03-12-2022 at 02:45:23 am
Headmaster shot dead in Azamgarh, 3 neighbours booked

