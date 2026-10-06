Don’t interfere with azaan at Saharanpur mosque if noise norms followed: Allahabad HC

Citing a May 2020 Allahabad High Court judgment, the counsel maintained that certain timings have also been prescribed for the use of loudspeakers for the purpose of azaan.

The Allahabad High Court has directed the authorities concerned to not interfere with the “right to five-time azaan” (Islamic call for a prayer) at a mosque in Saharanpur district, provided the noise pollution rules are complied with strictly.

A writ petition was filed in the court in July requesting to direct the district administration and police to permit the mosque management to perform azaan five times at Ayesha Masjid in Pathed village of Gagalhedi area and permit the use of loudspeakers for the purpose.

According to the petitioners, despite there being court judgments permitting the use of loudspeakers for azaan, the authorities were not allowing them to do so.