Don’t incite passions over CAA: Yogi Adityanath

Calling AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi “an agent of Samajwadi Party”, Uttar Padesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday threatened to take “strict action” against those “who want to once again incite passions” over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

The CAA was enacted by the BJP government at the Centre to provide Indian citizenship to Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian migrants from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan who entered the country on or before 31 December 2014.

Addressing a booth workers’ meet of the BJP in Kanpur, the chief minister said: “Aaj main chetavni dunga us vyakti ko jo yahan par CAA ke naam par phir se bhavnaon ko bhadkaane ka karya kar raha hai. Aur chacha-jaan aur abba-jaan ke anuyayon se kahunga ki who saavdhan ho kar sun lein, agar pradesh ki bhavnaon ko bhadkaake mahaul kharab karoge to sakti ke sath sarkar nipatna bhi janti hai (Today, I am warning the person who is once again inciting the sentiments in the name of CAA. I will like to tell the followers of chacha-jaan and abba-jaan to listen carefully that if attempts are made to vitiate the atmosphere of the state by inciting feelings, the state government will deal with it strictly).”

The chief minister had sparked a row in September by using “abba-jaan” — the Urdu term for father — saying that rations distributed by the previous state government went to those who say “abba-jaan”.

“Har vyakti jaanta hai Owasi, Samjwadi Party ka agent banke bhavnaon ko bhadkaane ka karya kar rahe hain (Everyone knows that Owasi is trying to incite the passion by working as an agent of Samajwadi Party),”Adityanath said, claiming that no communal riots now take place in the state, where such clashes used to take place frequently in the previous governments.

“UP is now not known for riots but as a danga-mukt (riot-free) state,” he added.

While addressing a meeting in Barabanki on Sunday, Owaisi had demanded that the Central government should withdraw the CAA and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) following the announcement on the repeal of the three controversial farm laws. “The CAA is against the Constitution. If the BJP government does not take back this law, we will come out on the streets and another Shaheen Bagh will come up here,” Owaisi had said, referring to a long protest staged in Shaheen Bagh locality of Delhi against the CAA last year.

Adityanath, meanwhile, said that unlike the governments of the past his government does not patronise mafias. “It is a government that runs bulldozers on the chests of the mafias,” he said referring to the demolition of properties owned by criminals.

Adityanath said besides the Centre and the state government, only BJP workers were on the street to help people during the Covid pandemic, and thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for launching schemes to provide foodgrain to people.