Don’t elect those facilitating illegal arms licences: Yogi Adityanath jibe at Ghazipur MP in home turf

In a veiled jibe at slain gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari and his MP brother Afzal Ansari in their home district Ghazipur, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday appealed to people to elect public representatives who fight for their cause and not those who facilitate illegal arms licences.

Addressing a gathering after inaugurating and laying the foundation stones for 268 development projects worth Rs 692 crore in Ghazipur, the CM said, “We do not need public representatives who forge arms licences and use them to commit dacoities and encroach on people’s homes. Our government has consigned the mafia to dust. Now, when the son of a low-income family organises a Ramlila, no one dares to brandish weapons and incite riots because they know that anyone who does so will be buried under the soil.”