Don’t elect those facilitating illegal arms licences: Yogi Adityanath jibe at Ghazipur MP in home turf

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In a veiled jibe at slain gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari and his MP brother Afzal Ansari in their home district Ghazipur, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday appealed to people to elect public representatives who fight for their cause and not those who facilitate illegal arms licences.
Addressing a gathering after inaugurating and laying the foundation stones for 268 development projects worth Rs 692 crore in Ghazipur, the CM said, “We do not need public representatives who forge arms licences and use them to commit dacoities and encroach on people’s homes. Our government has consigned the mafia to dust. Now, when the son of a low-income family organises a Ramlila, no one dares to brandish weapons and incite riots because they know that anyone who does so will be buried under the soil.”
His remarks come in the wake of Ghazipur police filing five FIRs against Mukhtar Ansari’s family members, including his wife Afshan Ansari and brother and MP Afzal Ansari, on charges of procuring arms licences on forged documents. Afzal is the local Samajwadi Party MP. “A district that once was home to the ashram of Pauhari Baba and a centre associated with Lord Parashuram and Maharishi Jamadagni should not become a breeding ground for the mafia. These mafia belongs to no one. They exploit the poor, intimidate traders and compromise the safety of daughters,” he added.
Adityanath said former MLA Krishnanand Rai fought against the mafia who under the protection of the then government brutally and mercilessly murdered him and seven youths. “Despite all the evidence, the mafia continued to enjoy political protection. But now the mafia can no longer receive such protection. The downfall of those who try to protect them is certain,” he asserted.
The Ansari family belongs to the Mohammadabad area of Ghazipur district.
Targeting the Samajwadi Party, the CM said, “They divide society and honour a foreign invader like Salar Masud Ghazi. They used to bow before dreaded mafias who brandished weapons and even went to their graves to offer tributes.”
The CM also recalled Brigadier Abdul Hamid, other brave soldiers and litterateurs who hailed from Ghazipur. “The brave sons of Ghazipur never stepped back during the country’s freedom struggle, the tribal invasion, the wars of 1962, 1965, 1971 and the 1999 Kargil War, as well as during Operation Sindoor. Dozens of youths from here were also associated with the Azad Hind Fauj formed by Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose,” he added.
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