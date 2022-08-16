scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, August 16, 2022

Dome of Lucknow’s iconic Bada Imambara collapses in rain, restoration work begins

The dome that collapsed was located above the Bhool Bhulaiya gate in Bada Imambara. Entry of tourists to Bhool Bhulaiya is restricted.

By: Express News Service | Lucknow |
Updated: August 16, 2022 4:19:35 pm
The collapsed part of the Bada Imambara on Monday. (ANI)

A dome of Lucknow’s iconic Bada Imambara in Uttar Pradesh collapsed Monday evening owing to heavy rain in the city. The restoration work of the historical structure began Tuesday.

Habibul Hasan, in charge of the Bada Imambara, said that a small dome collapsed Monday evening due to the rain and wind around 6 pm. “There was no injury to anyone when the small structure collapsed. We have removed the debris. The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) team has started the restoration work. A stone was cracked and it is being restored,” he said.

 

The dome that collapsed was located above the ‘Bhool Bhulaiya’ gate in the Bada Imambara. “For today, the entry of tourists to the ‘Bhool Bhulaiya’ (the labyrinth) has been stopped. Entry to the Bada Imambara is being allowed as usual. We hope that the entry to ‘Bhool Bhulaiya’ will be resumed soon,” said Hasan.

The Bada Imambara, which is one of the main tourist attractions in Lucknow, was built by Nawab of Awadh Asaf-ud-Daula in 1784.

The Imambara complex includes the Asfi mosque, the Bhul Bhulaiya, and a Bowli (water reservoir).

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
The rise of the worker productivity scorePremium
The rise of the worker productivity score
Delhi Confidential: Tiranga selfies campaign a big hit on Independence DayPremium
Delhi Confidential: Tiranga selfies campaign a big hit on Independence Day
Bihar berozgari refrain makes way into CM’s job promisePremium
Bihar berozgari refrain makes way into CM’s job promise
Collegium led by CJI Ramana cleared over 250 for HCs; vacancies now lowes...Premium
Collegium led by CJI Ramana cleared over 250 for HCs; vacancies now lowes...

An ASI officer said that the restoration work is under way. “We have assessed the damage and our teams are working to restore the damaged parts. I think the work will be completed in a day or two and tourists will be allowed to enter from the next day,” said the official.

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Lucknow News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
First published on: 16-08-2022 at 04:18:13 pm

Most Popular

1

Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 5: Aamir Khan's Forrest Gump remake is his biggest flop since Mela; the rare film to see a drop on Independence Day

2

Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 5: Aamir Khan's biggest flop since Mela; five-day total lower than Thugs of Hindostan's opening day

3

Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 5: Aamir Khan’s Forrest Gump remake is his biggest flop since Mela; the rare film to see a drop on Independence Day

4

Bilkis Bano case: 11 lifers convicted for Gujarat riots gangrape, murder set free in Godhra

5

D. Raja writes: The RSS didn't contribute to Independence. Now, it threatens the freedom struggle's legacy

Featured Stories

August 16, 1982, Forty Years Ago: PM’s I-Day Speech
August 16, 1982, Forty Years Ago: PM’s I-Day Speech
Rakesh Jhunjhunwala was bullish on India, put his money where his mouth w...
Rakesh Jhunjhunwala was bullish on India, put his money where his mouth w...
Explained: Milk price hiked; where in India is milk the cheapest now — an...
Explained: Milk price hiked; where in India is milk the cheapest now — an...
Explained: All about Nipun, F-INSAS, LCA -- new weapon systems handed ove...
Explained: All about Nipun, F-INSAS, LCA -- new weapon systems handed ove...
Newsmaker: Karnataka BJP minister J C Madhuswamy in viral video: outspoke...
Newsmaker: Karnataka BJP minister J C Madhuswamy in viral video: outspoke...
Congress, Oppn leaders join BJP in tributes to Vajpayee
Congress, Oppn leaders join BJP in tributes to Vajpayee
Heavy rain in Mumbai, IMD issues yellow alert

Heavy rain in Mumbai, IMD issues yellow alert

Milk price hiked; where in India is milk the cheapest now — and why?
Explained

Milk price hiked; where in India is milk the cheapest now — and why?

Seven ITBP personnel dead as bus falls into Pahalgam riverbed

Seven ITBP personnel dead as bus falls into Pahalgam riverbed

I-Day is over, how to store the National Flag you hoisted at home
Explained

I-Day is over, how to store the National Flag you hoisted at home

Diplomacy for Viksit Bharat
C Raja Mohan writes

Diplomacy for Viksit Bharat

Premium
RJD gets lion's share of portfolios; Nitish retains Home
Bihar Cabinet Expansion

RJD gets lion's share of portfolios; Nitish retains Home

BBC Archive shares first television interview of Jawaharlal Nehru

BBC Archive shares first television interview of Jawaharlal Nehru

Why S Korea is phasing out ‘Parasite’-style semi-basement homes
Explained

Why S Korea is phasing out ‘Parasite’-style semi-basement homes

Premium
Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 
BRANDED CONTENT

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know
SPONSORED

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022
SPONSORED

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 16: Latest News
Advertisement