Dome of Lucknow’s iconic Bada Imambara collapses in rain, restoration work begins

A dome of Lucknow’s iconic Bada Imambara in Uttar Pradesh collapsed Monday evening owing to heavy rain in the city. The restoration work of the historical structure began Tuesday.

Habibul Hasan, in charge of the Bada Imambara, said that a small dome collapsed Monday evening due to the rain and wind around 6 pm. “There was no injury to anyone when the small structure collapsed. We have removed the debris. The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) team has started the restoration work. A stone was cracked and it is being restored,” he said.

Lucknow, UP | A portion of Bara Imambara’s parapet (Burj) collapsed last evening due to heavy rains and winds There was no casualty in this incident; debris removed & repair work underway; ‘Bhool Bhoolaiya’ will be opened for visitors today, says an official. pic.twitter.com/9X5wohyAlo — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) August 16, 2022

The dome that collapsed was located above the ‘Bhool Bhulaiya’ gate in the Bada Imambara. “For today, the entry of tourists to the ‘Bhool Bhulaiya’ (the labyrinth) has been stopped. Entry to the Bada Imambara is being allowed as usual. We hope that the entry to ‘Bhool Bhulaiya’ will be resumed soon,” said Hasan.

The Bada Imambara, which is one of the main tourist attractions in Lucknow, was built by Nawab of Awadh Asaf-ud-Daula in 1784.

The Imambara complex includes the Asfi mosque, the Bhul Bhulaiya, and a Bowli (water reservoir).

An ASI officer said that the restoration work is under way. “We have assessed the damage and our teams are working to restore the damaged parts. I think the work will be completed in a day or two and tourists will be allowed to enter from the next day,” said the official.