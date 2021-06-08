Doctors’ group against government move to ‘free’ them from admin work, writes to CM

The UPMS also wrote to Adityanath on Monday, asking if similar arrangements would be made for other departments as well where those among the technical cadre head the department. (File)

TWO DAYS after Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath suggested that doctors should be freed up from administrative posts and youths with MBA degrees could instead be deployed in administrative posts, the Uttar Pradesh Provincial Medical Services (UPMS) on Monday said it would be “difficult to work under such circumstances”.

Maintaining that it would be tough to work “under a non-technical head in the “difficult circumstances that they are already facing”, doctors have said they are “ready to die for the service but are not ready to sacrifice respect.”

The UPMS also wrote to Adityanath on Monday, asking if similar arrangements would be made for other departments as well where those among the technical cadre head the department. They also alleged “mansik shoshan” (mental harassment) and “apmaan” (disrespect) at the hands of people in the district administration during the Covid-19 pandemic.

In its letter, the association has also explained how such a move, if implemented, would make things “complicated” for them as they require experienced doctors as heads to manage crises and emergency situations and moreover, removing a handful of doctors from administrative posts would not fill the “wide gap” of demand and presence of government doctors.

“Hum nahi kar payenge. Non-technical ko apne boss ke roop mein nahi accept kar sakte. Jaan de sakte hai, maan saamman nahi de sakte…” said Amit Singh, General Secretary of the Uttar Pradesh Provincial Health and Medical Services Association. He said a large number of doctors have lost their lives during the pandemic and have worked and continue to work under worst scenario with least of facilities but it would make things evenworse if they have a non-technical head.

“In every skilled stream, individuals get promoted with years of experience. It is like an incentive. But this [CM’s suggestion] is like we are being told that we can continue to give selfless service but are not competent to manage [the situation at hand] even after years of experience,” said Singh.

He said that while the government has increased retirement age from 58 to 62 years now, it has put on Voluntary Retirement from Services.

“We are referred as essential services but when it comes to facilities and priority, we are at the last in the ladder. Only a section of doctors, who died due to COVID have been compensated, while hardly any of those in the para medical have been compensated so far. Where is the administration in that” he added.