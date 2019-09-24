‘Doctors graduating from govt medical colleges must work in villages for 2 yrs’

EVERY MBBS doctor who graduates from government medical colleges in the state would have to work in villages for two years and they would need to fill up bonds in this regard, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said Monday. Speaking at a function to mark the first anniversary of Ayushman Bharat Diwas, Adityanath said doctors who have done MD and MS would also have to work for a year in

rural areas.

Advertising

The CM, while listing the new medical colleges being opened by the government, claimed that the government saved crores of rupees of those who become doctors by pursuing medical studies in government medical colleges rather than private colleges. Thus, he said, they would have to sign a bond to work for at least two years in villages after taking their MBBS degrees.

The CM said his government would set up 15 new medical colleges across the state, of which seven had been opened. He said from 1947 to 2012, only 12 medical colleges were constructed in the state. Adityanath claimed around 1.18 crore families had benefited through PM Jan Arogya Yojna and nearly 8.45 lakh families have benefited through CM jan Arogya Yojna.

Speaking about Ayushman Bharat in the context of Uttar Pradesh, Adityanath said the state had to face several challenges when scheme was launched around a year ago. “There was a dire need to make the benefits of this scheme reach the beneficiaries in a time-bound manner. We chalked our strategy in such a way,” said Adityanath.

Advertising

The CM said that while 46.86 lakh golden cards were made under PM Jan Arogya Yojna in Uttar Pradesh, nearly 1.89 lakh golden cards were distributed under CM Arogya Yojna.

He also released a coffee table book and a hospital booklet on the occasion.