Doctor, pharmacist among 2 new cases in Meerut

Sanitation works is in full swing due to covid-19 cases rise day by day in Uttar Pradesh .Express photo by Vishal Srivastav Sanitation works is in full swing due to covid-19 cases rise day by day in Uttar Pradesh .Express photo by Vishal Srivastav

Two more persons have tested positive for coronavirus in Meerut on Tuesday, taking the number of infected people in the district to 94 out of which 43 have so far recovered.

Among the fresh cases is a 40-year-old pharmacist, who works at the railway hospital in Ghaziabad and lives in Meerut’s Jaguriti Vihar. The second infected person is a 35-year-old resident of Imliaan.

“The wife, brother and parents of the pharmacist have been admitted to the isolation ward of the medical college while efforts are being made to seal Sector-7 of Jagruti Vihar where the affected family lives. Six family members of the Imliaan resident also have been placed in quarantine,” CMO (Meerut) Rajkumar said.

A 55-year-old doctor in Bijnor has also tested positive. “The patient was referred to Meerut with complaint of high sugar and minor pain in the heart. Besides providing him immediate medical assistance, we collected his sample for coronavirus test which turned out to be positive,” said the CMO.

“We have put six family members of the doctor and 16 others who had been in his touch under home quarantine. The number of positive cases in Bijnor has risen to 28,” said KP Singh, in-charge of the CHC in Bijnor’s Jaleelpur block.

