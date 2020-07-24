Doctor held for rape bid on Covid patient in Aligarh

The woman resides in another state and was visiting relatives in Aligarh for the past few weeks, police said. On Monday, the woman developed symptoms and her samples were sent for a test. The woman resides in another state and was visiting relatives in Aligarh for the past few weeks, police said. On Monday, the woman developed symptoms and her samples were sent for a test.

A 30-year-old doctor was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a Covid positive woman patient in an Aligarh hospital on Wednesday, police said. According to the police, Dr Tufail Ahmad was on duty at the Covid ward of Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital when he allegedly attempted to rape a patient who was under treatment there.

“We received a complaint from a woman patient admitted at Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital alleging that a doctor sexually assaulted her on the hospital premises. A police team was sent to the hospital to investigate the matter. The doctor was arrested. We are questioning hospital authorities to ascertain more facts in the case. Further investigation is on,” said a senior police officer.

The woman resides in another state and was visiting relatives in Aligarh for the past few weeks, police said. On Monday, the woman developed symptoms and her samples were sent for a test. She was admitted the next day after her samples tested positive.

Police have obtained the CCTV footage in which the accused doctor can be seen entering the isolation ward where the woman was admitted. The doctor was purportedly without personal protective equipment (PPE) and gloves at the time, police said.

The woman alleged that the doctor attempted sexual assault twice during the period of admission, on the pretext of medical examination. The case was registered under IPC sections 354 (molestation) and 376 (2) (advantage of position to commit rape).

The administration has sought a report from the Chief Medical Superintendent of the hospital in connection with the incident.

