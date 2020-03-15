Doctor held for molesting woman, Lucknow hospital suspends him

KGMU authorities said they had suspended the doctor after they got to know about the allegations. (Representational Image) KGMU authorities said they had suspended the doctor after they got to know about the allegations. (Representational Image)

A JUNIOR resident doctor at the King George’s Medical University (KGMU) in Lucknow was arrested Friday night for allegedly molesting and threatening a woman. An FIR was registered against him at the local police station on the basis of a complaint by a woman doctor.

While senior police officers said the FIR was registered on Friday and the accused was sent to jail after being produced in court, the KGMU administration has suspended the accused and a final decision would be taken by the varsity’s disciplinary committee.

“A woman doctor had lodged a complaint alleging that the accused had been molesting and threatening her over a period of time. The FIR was lodged under IPC Sections 354 (assault or criminal force to a woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) and 506 (criminal intimidation). The accused was arrested from the KGMU campus on Friday night and was sent to jail after being produced before a court,” said Assistant Commissioner of Police Durga Prasad Tiwari.

KGMU authorities said they had suspended the doctor after they got to know about the allegations. “The accused has been suspended and the matter will be placed before the disciplinary committee of the varsity. We do not tolerate such behaviour and a safer environment for women is our priority,” said KGMU spokesperson Dr Sudhir Singh.

