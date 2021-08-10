Doctor held for links to illegal conversion racket: UP ATS

Police said the accused, Dr Faraz Shah, is a close associate of the three persons, who were arrested last year on similar charges.

The UP Anti Terrorist Squad (ATS) has arrested a 35-year-old doctor from Maharashtra for his alleged involvement in “large-scale illegal conversion”. Police said the accused, Dr Faraz Shah, is a close associate of the three persons, who were arrested last year on similar charges. He is also an aide of the prime accused in the case, Umar Gautam, added police.

Faraz is a resident of Pusad locality in Yavatmal district of Maharashtra, they added.

GK Goswami, IG, ATS, said Faraz is an MBBS doctor and was running a clinic in Maharashtra. He added that Faraz has been brought to Lucknow.

In July, the ATS arrested three persons from Maharastra: Rameshwar Kaware alias Adam, Bhupriya Bando alias Arsalan Mustafa and Kausar Alam.

Police said during scrutiny of data including audios, videos and photos recovered from electronic devices of all four accused arrested from Maharashtra, police found they are “radically motivated”.