Doctor among four arrested for conspiring to kill gym trainer

THE AGRA police have arrested a government doctor, apart from three other persons, for allegedly conspiring to murder a gym trainer who he suspected was having an affair with his wife.

Police said the 38-year-old doctor had hired two sharpshooters for killing a 31-year-old gym trainer and paid Rs 2 lakh as an “advance”.

The doctor is posted at a Community Health Centre. Chief Medical Officer, Dr Mukesh Kumar Vats said, “I came to know about his arrest Sunday. After collecting details about the case from the police, I will take action against him.”

The police arrested three more persons, including a sharpshooter, Satveer, of Firozabad district. The other two persons are Rajat and Deepak, who introduced the doctor to Satveer, said station house officer, Sikandra police station, Anuj Kumar.

They were produced before a local court of Agra and sent to judicial custody. Deepak was employed by the doctor as a driver and Rajat worked in a pathology lab in Agra, the SHO said.

Police claimed to have seized a revolver and a motorcycle from Satveer, who has nine cases against him including an attempt to murder and under Gangster Act.

A search is on for Satveer’s aide Vikas, who is absconding.

SHO Anuj Kumar said they had been on the lookout for Satveer, who was booked by Agra police in an attempt to murder case last year. Satveer was out on bail in the case.

“While tracking Satveer through surveillance, we came to know he was planning a murder in Agra. We found that Satveer was in regular touch with the doctor” said Anuj Kumar.

On Saturday, police arrested the doctor and three others from Awas Vikas area of Agra.

“The doctor confessed that he had hired shooters to kill the gym trainer, whom he suspected was having an affair with his wife. He told police that his wife met the trainer at the gym she used to go to,” said Anuj Kumar.

“The doctor told police that he took the step when he despite his warnings, the trainer did not snap ties with his wife. He claimed that he had arguments with his wife when he asked her to avoid the trainer,” added Anuj Kumar.

“Around three months ago, the doctor asked his driver to rope in a sharpshooter. The driver contacted his friend Rajat, who introduced him to Satveer. On June 9, all the accused met at a cafe in Agra to chalk out a plan. The doctor agreed to pay Rs 5 lakh for the murder and paid Rs 2 lakh in advance,” said Anuj Kumar.

“On June 14, the doctor showed the trainer’s residence in Agra to Satveer. Before Satveer and Vikas could execute the crime, police arrested them,” said Anuj Kumar.