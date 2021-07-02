DMs, SPs given free hand to ensure BJP’s win in Zila panchayat polls: Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party workers greet party national chief Akhilesh Yadav on the occasion of his birthday, in Lucknow on Thursday. (Express)

Ahead of Saturday’s elections for the Zila panchayat chairpersons in Uttar Pradesh, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday alleged that the Yogi Adityanath government has directed district police chiefs and district magistrates to ensure BJP candidates’ victory in the polls.

“The SPs and DMs had been given a free hand to ensure that results come in favour of them (BJP). This has never happened in Uttar Pradesh,” Akhilesh Yadav told mediapersons as he celebrated his 48th birthday here.

His remarks come amid police invoking stringent National Security Act (NSA) against an SP youth leader in Deoria after his arrest on June 26 over an alleged attack on a police team at the collectorate during the submission of nomination papers for the Zila panchayat chairperson polls.

Police have also booked former SP minister Ambika Chaudhary and two others in Ballia for allegedly taking a Zila panchayat member hostage. Chaudhary, who recently quit the BSP after his son was made an SP candidate, alleged that the BJP was trying to influence the polls using money power, muscle power and the administration.

Akhilesh meanwhile also hit out at the BJP, saying: “The reuling party should tell us what promises of their Sankalp Patra they have fulfilled till now.”

“The BJP had promised jobs in 2017. Now, when the youths demand jobs, the BJP government send the police and administration to humiliate them. The same youths will give a befitting reply to the BJP through votes in the coming months,” said Akhilesh, adding that Dalits, backwards and the minorities have faced a lot of atrocities under the Adityanath government.

On the government’s handling of the Covid situation, Akhilesh said: “Very recently, Maa Ganga returned whatever was immersed in the river. Have we ever seen so many dead bodies in the river? The BJP should tell us whether Ganga or Yamuna rivers were cleaned or not.”

He was referring to reports and photos of floating dead bodies in Ganga, most of them suspected to be Covid patients, during the second wave of the pandemic in April and May this year.

Akhilesh, who was recently infected with Covid-19, once again reiterated that before getting himself vaccinated, he would like to see the entire population of Uttar Pradesh inoculated.

“I have said this before and I am saying it again on my birthday. First, give the vaccine to the people of UP, and then when the last vaccine is left, give it to me… And if they can’t give vaccines to all, then when my party comes to power, then everyone will get it, and I will get it after everyone else does,” he said.

“Initially, the BJP used to say that two doses of the vaccines are needed. Now, they say one dose is needed. First, the BJP should tell us when everyone will get the two doses,” he said and asked the government to ramp up vaccination to avoid the third wave of the pandemic.