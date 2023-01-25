scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Jan 24, 2023
Divisions based on caste, language and religion irreparably harmed UP: Yogi

Speaking at an event to celebrate the 74th foundation day of Uttar Pradesh, Adiytanath said the biggest challenge is to elevate the state from these divisions and expose those creating them to make Uttar Pradesh a prosperous state.

Governor Anandiben Patel, CM Yogi Adityanath and Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak in Lucknow, Tuesday. (Express Photo by Vishal Srivastav)
Urging people of Uttar Pradesh to put an end to all kinds of divisions in the society, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday said casteism, regionalism, and differences based on language, creed and religion have “irreparably harmed” the state.

The lines of division on the basis of casteism, regionalism, differences based on language, creed and religion have irreparably harmed Uttar Pradesh. By eliminating these, we will make Uttar Pradesh one of the most prosperous states in the country. However, there will be the biggest challenge in front of us. In order to overcome them, those who are dividing forces have to be exposed. Corruption has to be attacked,” Adityanath said.

“The state has to overcome these challenges to become the growth engine of the country, as envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. As we are bringing Uttar Pradesh out of darkness and taking it to the pinnacle of development, we also must associate with Prime Minister Modi’s vision of ‘Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat’ and expose the divisive forces,” the CM added.

First published on: 25-01-2023 at 04:03 IST
HC quotes SC, dismisses woman’s plea challenging divorce on ground of cruelty

