Divide districts into sectors, appoint overseers for each: UP CM Yogi Adityanath

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday instructed asked magistrates to divide their districts into sectors and appoint officials in charge of each of them to help people get beds, oxygen, ventilators and medicines in time. He issued the directions at a review meeting of the Team-11 group formed for Covid-19 management in the state.

The chief minister told the officials to ensure that information on bed availability and discharge are updated twice a day on a new website that has been created, and implement the bed allocation and discharge policy properly. Adityanath warned that district magistrates and chief medical superintendents would be held responsible if the orders were not followed.

The Uttar Pradesh Directorate of Medical and Health Services said the online system where people can check bed availability in facilities across the state would start functioning from Wednesday.

On Tuesday, of the 765 beds at the King George’s Medical University (KGMU) here, 52 beds were shown vacant. The website showed 259 beds were available at the Level-1 Ram Sagar Mishra Hospital in Lucknow.

At the meeting, the chief minister was told that there were 64 tankers in the state at present, and they had been deployed to supply oxygen.

Twenty of those tankers will exclusively supply to hospitals in the districts. The chief minister instructed the officials to ensure that all the takers are equipped with a GPS system and track their movement live.

While 32 oxygen plants were already functioning, orders had been placed for the construction of 39 more such units, officials told Adityanath, adding that the private sector had proposed to build 54 additional oxygen plants.

Regarding the inoculation drive, the administrative officials told Adityanath that while 1.19 crore vaccine doses had been administered in UP to date, both the vaccine manufacturers in the country had been ordered to supply 50 lakh shots each.

To bolster efforts to contain the pandemic, the government said two community health centres in each district would be earmarked for Covid treatment. With the government ordering the sanitisation of all hospitals, about 100 medical facilities here were disinfected on Tuesday.

The government, meanwhile, said that in order to boost the availability of oxygen, as many as 54 proposals have been received from the private sector for setting up oxygen plants in the state.

“Action should be taken to establish a liquid oxygen plant and an air separator plant in every medical college,” said the Chief Minister, adding that proposals by private entities for public welfare are welcomed and appreciated.

While claiming that no hospitals will face scarcity of medical oxygen, the Chief Minister said that as many as 61 proposals have been sent by the state government for the establishment of oxygen plants under the PM Cares Fund.

“These plants will generate oxygen from the air using new technology. There are already 32 oxygen plants at various medical institutions of the state and as many as 39 are being set up in hospitals,” the government said.

The UP government on Tuesday said that the fresh Covid-19 cases continued to decline with the state reporting 32,993 new cases in the last 24 hours.

However, the number of deaths related to Covid-19 was on the rise with the death of 265 people since Monday – the highest so far in a single day in the state.

While the state now has 3,06,458 active cases, the number of fatalities has reached 11,678, out of which the highest 1,713 are from Lucknow and 1,105 from Kanpur Nagar.

Earlier, UP become the first state in the country to conduct more than 4 crore tests. In the last 24 hours, over 1.84 lakh tests have been done in the state, out of which more than 94,000 are through the RT-PCR method. Not only this, the government has placed an order for 40 new RT-PCR machines to intensify testing.