Distressed after watching Nepal videos, UP boy gives his piggy bank for flood relief

On Thursday, an eight-year-old boy walked up to the district magistrate of Bahraich carrying a gulak – a small earthen piggy bank – he had lovingly filled with coins and cash over the past year.

Alfaz Sheikh, a Class III student, asked that it be sent, just as it was, all the way to Nepal, to help people whose lives had been upended by the recent flash floods.

Officials are now working out a way to honour the boy’s wish and ensure his gift reaches its destination intact, coins and all.

Bahraich, a district in Uttar Pradesh sharing its border with Nepal, saw 14 unidentified bodies – believed to be flood victims – being swept down the Gandak River from Nepal into India.