Direct police to file FIR on rape charges: Law student moves court in Chinmayanand case

Alleging that police were not investigating charges of rape that she levelled against former union minister Chinmayanand, the Shahjahanpur law student has sent an application to a local court requesting lodging of an FIR on these charges against Chinmayanand on the basis of her submission to Delhi Police. The application has been forwarded through the superintendent of Shahjahanpur jail, where she has been lodged after her arrest on Wednesday.

She was sent to Shahjahanpur jail after her arrest by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) on Wednesday for allegedly blackmailing and trying to extort Rs 5 crore from the politician.

“The woman stated in her application, which was sent from the jail, that the SIT was not investigating into the allegation (of rape) she had mentioned to the Delhi Police. She has requested that an FIR on rape charges be lodged against Chinmayanand,” said her lawyer on Friday.

Superintendent of Shahjahanpur jail, Rakesh Kumar, said he was not aware of the contents of the application.

Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party (SP) workers Friday staged a dharna outside the Shahjahanpur district jail, claiming that a party delegation was not allowed to meet the law student. The jail superintendent said only family members were allowed to meet her.

SP leader Richa Singh said they had informed the district administration and jail authorities on Thursday that they were coming to Shahjahanpur to meet the girl and her family. “When we reached the jail this morning, the authorities denied us entry,” said Singh, also a former students’ union president of Allahabad University.

“We held a protest because the jail staff were acting in a biased manner. On Thursday, they allowed CPI (M) leader Brinda Karat to meet the girl in the jail,” claimed Singh.

When contacted, Superintendent of Shahjahanpur jail, Rakesh Kumar, said Karat came with the mother and brother of the girl. “We will not allow any one except the family members to meet her in the jail.”

Later, an SP delegation, led by Singh and comprising four other women members, went to the girl’s house in Shahjahanpur and met her parents and brother.

Members of All India Democratic Women’s Association (AIDWA) also staged a protest in Lucknow on Friday morning, demanding FIR against Chinmayanand on rape charges. Alleging that the SIT has booked Chinmayanand under a sub-section of the rape law, the AIDWA workers also took out a protest march from Gandhi statute to Vidhan Sabha.

“We have sent a memorandum with our demands, including to book Chinmayanand on rape charges, to the President of India,” said AIDWA’s state vice president Madhu Garg.