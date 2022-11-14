scorecardresearch
Monday, Nov 14, 2022

SP candidate Dimple Yadav files nomination for Mainpuri bypoll

The bypolls for the Mainpuri Lok Sabha seat will be held on December 5 and the result will be declared on December 8.

Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Dimple Yadav with her husband and SP President Akhilesh Yadav files nomination for the Mainpuri assembly constituency by-elections, in Mainpuri, Monday, Nov. 14, 2022. (PTI)

Samajwadi Party candidate for the Mainpuri Lok Sabha bypoll Dimple Yadav filed her nomination papers on Monday.

SP chief Akhilesh Yadav and MP Ramgopal Yadav accompanied 44-year-old Dimple during the filing of nomination papers at the District Magistrate’s office here.

Before submitting the papers, Dimple touched the feet of Ramgopal Yadav.

Also Read |The Mulayam family saga: From power and glory to bitter feuds

Former MP from Mainpuri Tej Pratap and SP district president Alok Sakya were also accompanying them.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
ExplainSpeaking | What is Bidenomics and how it defied Trump and inflationPremium
ExplainSpeaking | What is Bidenomics and how it defied Trump and inflation
‘India a platform for new nuclear technologies… I see a very ...Premium
‘India a platform for new nuclear technologies… I see a very ...
From caste reservations to Kashmir, the many conflicts between Nehru and ...Premium
From caste reservations to Kashmir, the many conflicts between Nehru and ...
Broadcasters cite 5G interference as guard band gets narrowerPremium
Broadcasters cite 5G interference as guard band gets narrower

The bypolls for the Mainpuri Lok Sabha seat will be held on December 5 and the result will be declared on December 8. The Mainpuri parliamentary seat fell vacant following the demise of SP patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav on October 10.

UP bypoll |In bid to checkmate Shivpal, Akhilesh fields wife Dimple from Mainpuri

Filing of nominations has started and the last date for filing of nomination is November 17.

More from Lucknow

The BJP is yet to announce its nominee for the seat.

First published on: 14-11-2022 at 03:51:02 pm
Next Story

Joe Jonas talks about his ‘private’ marriage with Sophie Turner: ‘It makes me a better person’

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 14: Latest News
Advertisement