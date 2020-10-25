DIG-rank officer’s wife found dead, police suspect suicide

Lucknow DCP (East) Charu Nigam said it is a case of suicide and legal steps are being taken.

The body of a DIG-rank officer’s wife was found hanging at his residence in Lucknow on Saturday morning.

While no suicide note has been found, police suspect it to be a case of death by suicide. The postmortem report has confirmed ante-mortem hanging, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Pushpa Prakash (36), wife of 2004 batch IPS officer Chandra Prakash, who is posted as DIG at the Police Training School in Unnao and also a member of the SIT probing the Hathras rape and murder case.

ACP (Gosaiganj) Archana Singh said the incident took place around 10.45 am when Chandra Prakash, who was then on his way to the Secretariat, reportedly received a call from Pushpa that she is going to commit suicide. “He returned immediately, but by the time he reached his house, she had allegedly hanged herself. Police were informed and with the help of a few local residents, she was rushed to the hospital,” she said.

“We have not found any suicide note… the body was found hanging from a ceiling fan with a stole on the first floor…. At the time of the incident, the couple’s three children were present on the ground floor along with two police staff who work at the house,” said Additional DCP (South) Suresh Chandra Rawat. “Based on our information so far, the police got a call from DIG itself, as right before the incident he reportedly got a call from his wife that she is going to take the step. The couple was leading a happy family life and we are not able to confirm the reason behind the incident,” he said, adding that prima facie there is no evidence of foul play.

Lucknow DCP (East) Charu Nigam said it is a case of suicide and legal steps are being taken.

Pushpa was from Azamgarh district and was married to the officer around 16 years ago. The couple has three children — two daughters aged 13 and 11 years and a seven-year-old son.

