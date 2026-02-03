‘Difficulty in marriages’ prompts UP village to get a new name — Harinagar

The drive primarily targeted unauthorised constructions behind showrooms and encroachments by adjoining residential properties, with bulldozers deployed at several locations.

“Finally, our efforts have paid off,” said 55-year-old Rishi Kumar, a farmer, as he and other residents of Uramura Kirar village in Firozabad district of Uttar Pradesh celebrated the government’s decision to change the name of the village to Harinagar.

The village, with a population of around 2,000, is located nearly three kilometres from Firozabad district headquarters. It has a mixed population comprising Muslims, Jatavs, and members of OBC communities, with Thakurs in the majority.

For the past several years, the residents have been demanding a name change, saying the name Uramura Kirar did not reflect their “identity” as the village had no ‘Kirar’ community population.