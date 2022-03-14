Died of Strangulation: Autopsy 22-yr-old ‘rape victim’ found dead in Bareilly

A 22-year-old woman, who had filed a rape case against her relative in 2018, was found dead near a roadside in Bareilly on Saturday. Police said the woman died from strangulation and her body was thrown near a roadside to make it appear that she died in a road accident.

“We are looking into all the angles, including the role of her family members. We are also collecting details of the rape case which she had filed against a distant relative four years ago,” said a police officer.

The accused in the rape case is currently out on bail.

According to police, the woman victim left her home on Friday for some work and did not return. The family members, however, did not inform the police. The next day, police recovered a body in an open field, around 15 kilometres from her residence. “We recovered a cellphone from the spot where the body was found. The phone was switched off. We called some of the persons whose numbers were stored in the cellphone. With their help, the body was identified,” said a police officer.

The autopsy concluded that death occurred due to strangulation. Few injuries were also found on the body. “It appears the body was thrown in the field after murder to mislead investigator. We are trying to connect dots to reach any conclusion, “said a police officer.

The woman’s father had died recently and had distributed his property among his wife and children, said a police officer, adding that they suspect a property dispute behind the death.

“Residents told us that the woman’s brother used to pick up fights with her over the property share. We are verifying the details,” added the officer.