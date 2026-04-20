‘Didi troubled by chants of Ram, but holds iftar on roads’: Yogi jibe at Mamata at Bengal rally

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday claimed that his West Bengal counterpart Mamata Banerjee is troubled by the chants of Jai Shri Ram and that she organises iftar parties on roads while imposing restrictions on Durga Puja and idol immersion events.
Addressing an election rally in the Garbeta Assembly constituency in West Bengal’s Paschim Medinipur district, he asserted that roadside namaz or iftar gatherings are not held in UP anymore and that even the sound of ‘azaan’ (call made from a mosque through loudspeaker for prayers) is not heard.
“While Mamata didi is irritated by the chants of Jai Shri Ram in Bengal, a grand Ram Temple has been constructed in Ayodhya. The temple inspires dignity and pride among Indians and proves that faith does not bend, stop, or break,” Adityanath said.
“Now in Uttar Pradesh, activities like cow slaughter, love jihad, and land jihad are not tolerated. If mafias or criminals dare to act, bulldozers are dispatched to crush them. On the other hand, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) stands for terror, mafia rule, and corruption,” the CM alleged.
Neither cow slaughter nor division among Hindus will be allowed, he added.
Also, the CM claimed that UP now has such smooth roads that even water won’t spill out of a cup in hand while travelling in a vehicle.
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At another rally in the Joypur constituency, the CM said, “Bengal once guided the nation and has been a land of inspiration. It had immense talent, but that talent is now migrating to other places. It had strength and enterprise, but those have been weakened. Bengal once had everything needed to lead India, but due to a conspiracy, it was first turned into a hub of disorder by the Congress, then by Communists, and now by the TMC.”
Bhupendra Pandey is the Resident Editor of the Lucknow edition of The Indian Express. With decades of experience in the heart of Uttar Pradesh’s journalistic landscape, he oversees the bureau’s coverage of India’s most politically significant state. His expertise lies in navigating the complex intersections of state governance, legislative policy, and grassroots social movements. From tracking high-stakes assembly elections to analyzing administrative shifts in the Hindi heartland, Bhupendra’s reportage provides a definitive lens on the region's evolution.
Authoritativeness He leads a team of seasoned reporters and investigators, ensuring that The Indian Express’ signature "Journalism of Courage" is reflected in every regional story. His leadership is central to the Lucknow bureau’s reputation for breaking stories that hold the powerful to account, making him a trusted figure for policy analysts, political scholars, and the general public seeking to understand the nuances of UP’s complex landscape.
Trustworthiness & Accountability Under his stewardship, the Lucknow edition adheres to the strictest standards of factual verification and non-partisan reporting. He serves as a bridge between the local populace and the national discourse, ensuring that regional issues are elevated with accuracy and context. By prioritizing primary-source reporting and on-the-ground verification, he upholds the trust that readers have placed in the Express brand for nearly a century. ... Read More