‘Didi troubled by chants of Ram, but holds iftar on roads’: Yogi jibe at Mamata at Bengal rally

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday claimed that his West Bengal counterpart Mamata Banerjee is troubled by the chants of Jai Shri Ram and that she organises iftar parties on roads while imposing restrictions on Durga Puja and idol immersion events.

Addressing an election rally in the Garbeta Assembly constituency in West Bengal’s Paschim Medinipur district, he asserted that roadside namaz or iftar gatherings are not held in UP anymore and that even the sound of ‘azaan’ (call made from a mosque through loudspeaker for prayers) is not heard.

“While Mamata didi is irritated by the chants of Jai Shri Ram in Bengal, a grand Ram Temple has been constructed in Ayodhya. The temple inspires dignity and pride among Indians and proves that faith does not bend, stop, or break,” Adityanath said.