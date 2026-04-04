UP ATS arrests four youths over ‘ISI link’: ‘Carried out recon of key places, political figures’

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The Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) has arrested four youths, accusing them of being in contact with a Pakistani-based ISI handler and other radical groups through social media platforms and engaging in anti-national activities.
The accused conducted reconnaissance of key institutions and political figures, shared sensitive information with the handler, and planned attacks to cause damage to various establishments, the agency said in a statement.
The arrested accused have been identified as Vikas Ghelawat (27) and Lokesh alias Papla Pandit (19) of Gautam Buddha Nagar, Saqib alias Devil (25) and Arbaab (20) of Meerut, said police. Saqib and Arbaab are neighbours, it added.
The group was involved in activities “aimed at undermining the country’s sovereignty and integrity”, including plans to damage railway signal systems, setting fire to trucks carrying gas cylinders, officials alleged.
Their primary objective, they added, was to create fear and inflict economic harm, it was claimed.
Besides Pakistani handlers, the accused were also in contact with various radical groups, and Afghanistan-based numbers through social media platforms such as Telegram, Signal and Instagram, the ATS officials added.
Saqib and Arbaab recruited Vikas and Lokesh through social media, luring them with money.
The group carried out surveillance in cities including Ghaziabad, Aligarh and Lucknow, and also surveyed railway signal boxes, the agency said, adding that videos of these activities were sent to a Pakistani handler, who in turn shared Google locations of key establishments to carry out further reconnaissance.
The accused also admitted to carrying out minor arson incidents at some locations.
These acts were recorded and shared with the handlers, who allegedly paid them through QR codes, it has been alleged.
The handlers used platforms such as Telegram and Instagram to incite and coordinate activities, invoking names like Osama bin Laden, Farhatullah Ghori, “Kashmir Mujahideen” and “Ghazwa-e-Hind,” while encouraging acts such as targeting vehicles on religious grounds, the ATS statement read.
On April 2, Saqib Devil, along with his associates, planned to target railway signal systems and other railway properties near the Lucknow railway station through arson or an explosion, it was stated.
But before they could execute their plan, an ATS team arrested the accused youths, the officials said.
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