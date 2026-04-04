UP ATS arrests four youths over ‘ISI link’: ‘Carried out recon of key places, political figures’

The photos of the accused released by the ATS.

The Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) has arrested four youths, accusing them of being in contact with a Pakistani-based ISI handler and other radical groups through social media platforms and engaging in anti-national activities.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW VIDEO

The accused conducted reconnaissance of key institutions and political figures, shared sensitive information with the handler, and planned attacks to cause damage to various establishments, the agency said in a statement.

The arrested accused have been identified as Vikas Ghelawat (27) and Lokesh alias Papla Pandit (19) of Gautam Buddha Nagar, Saqib alias Devil (25) and Arbaab (20) of Meerut, said police. Saqib and Arbaab are neighbours, it added.

The group was involved in activities “aimed at undermining the country’s sovereignty and integrity”, including plans to damage railway signal systems, setting fire to trucks carrying gas cylinders, officials alleged.