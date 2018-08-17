‘Did not allow national anthem in madrasa’: Principal, two others charged with sedition in UP

The alleged incident came to light after a video of the ceremony went viral on social media. (Representational) The alleged incident came to light after a video of the ceremony went viral on social media. (Representational)

A case of sedition has been registered against a madrasa principal and two others for allegedly not allowing students to recite the national anthem after unfurling the Indian flag during Independence Day celebrations in Kolhui area of Maharajganj Wednesday.

All three were taken into police custody after an FIR was lodged. The main accused, Zunaid Ansari, is a resident of Badgo village, where the incident took place. The other accused are madrasa principal Fazlur-Rahman and teacher Nizam.

The madrasa, Arabia Ahle Sunnat Girls College, is registered with the UP Madrasa board and has been running since 2007. District Minority Officer Prabhat Kumar, who conducted an inquiry on the order of District Magistrate Amar Nath Upadhyay, has recommended that the madrasa’s recognition be cancelled. Madrasa board Registrar S N Pandey sent a letter to Upadhyay, asking him to submit an inquiry report. The letter stated the incident is of a “serious” nature, and that the board had issued clear directions on Monday to all madrasas, instructing them to celebrate Independence Day.

The alleged incident came to light after a video of the ceremony went viral on social media. The video purportedly shows Ansari stopping children from reciting the anthem. A teacher, Sunil Kumar Tripathi, is seen objecting to Ansari, who was heard saying, “We do not do that here”. The principal and Nizam were seen at the spot, but did not speak on the matter.

“… after the principal unfurled the flag, school teacher Tripathi asked the students to start the national anthem. However, local resident Ansari stopped the students from doing so. Tripathi then entered into an argument with Ansari. When Tripathi threatened to call the police, Ansari fled the spot. The anthem was recited by the students after that,” said Kumar.

The DMO said he had recommended cancellation of registration as it was found that no member of the madrasa committee was present at the event.

Kolhui police station SO Upendra Kumar Mishra said the FIR was registered under sections 124 A (sedition) and 153 B (imputations, assertions prejudicial to national integration) of IPC and relevant sections of the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act.

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest Lucknow News, download Indian Express App