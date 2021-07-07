Former MP Dhananjay Singh declared proclaimed absconder

Gangster-turned-politician Dhananjay Singh, who is wanted by police for his alleged role in the murder of former Mau block head Ajit Singh in January, was declared “proclaimed absconder” by a Lucknow court Tuesday.

His wife won as the zila panchayat chairperson from Jaunpur district in the polls held on July 3.

Police had already announced a reward of Rs 25,000 in exchange for any information on former BSP MP Singh. A day after the reward was declared he had surrendered before a Prayagraj court in a different case. While the Lucknow Police did not make any move to take his custody, he managed to procure bail and absconded.

“A Lucknow court on Tuesday proclaimed Dhananjay absconding under section 82 of the CrPC in connection to the Ajit Singh murder case. Back in March, he had surrendered in Prayagraj in connection to another case and again secured bail. At present, a reward of Rs 25,000 has been declared in exchange for any information on him,” said Lucknow Police Commissioner D K Thakur.

In March, Lucknow Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Sanjeev Suman had informed about the cash reward and the fact that the police were also collecting details of all his illegal properties and had written to both the Income Tax Department and Enforcement Directorate to seize his property. Several flats and farmhouses owned by Singh in different districts and states were identified.

Earlier, while probing Singh’s role in the murder of Ajit, several evidences suggested that he was involved in the murder conspiracy. Singh also owns the Sharda Apartment flat in Lucknow’s Gomti Nagar Extension area, in which four shooters took shelter before executing the murder. Police sources said the suspected motive behind the killing was to prevent Ajit from testifying against mafia Kuntu Singh in the murder case of former MLA Sarvesh Singh Sipu. Ajit was a witness in the case and his testimony was scheduled just days after he was killed.