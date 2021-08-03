DGP: Woman has rejected father’s allegation that senior officer harassed her

Two days after it began an inquiry into a retired government engineer’s allegation that a senior police officer had harassed his daughter, the Uttar Pradesh Police on Monday claimed that the woman had told the investigating officer that she had no complaint against the officer and did not know why her father had levelled the accusation. The woman has been told to submit her statement in writing.

On Saturday, Director General of Police (DGP) Mukul Goel directed Additional Director General of Police (PAC) Ajay Anand to investigate the matter after tweets by the woman’s father went viral. In the posts, the retired engineer demanded the IPS officer’s dismissal. The DGP instructed Anand to submit the report at the earliest, and asked a woman officer to assist with the probe.

Goel said on Monday that Anand had told him that he had received a WhatsApp message from the woman in which she denied the allegation levelled by her father and said she did not know why he tweeted it. The woman’s mother too has denied the accusation against the senior officer. She submitted it in writing to a police officer who visited their home on Saturday to speak to her husband.

The police have not yet spoken to the retired engineer who has deleted all his tweets containing the allegation. ADG Ajay Anand could not be contacted.