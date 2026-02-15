DGP holds meet with senior cops over upcoming festivals, budget, quality of probe

DGP Rajeev Krishna chairs a review meeting with ADGs, DIGs, police commissioners and SSPs, focusing on festival security arrangements, budget utilisation and improving investigation standards across the state. (File)

Director General of Police (DGP) Rajeev Krishna on Saturday held a meeting with all the additional directors general (ADGs) of zones, deputy inspectors general (DIGs) of ranges, and police commissioners and senior superintendents of police (SSPs) on issues ranging from upcoming festivals, budget utilisation and quality of investigation.

In the meeting, held through video conferencing, the DGP reviewed the orders earlier passed and also the status of crime and law and order situation in districts.

Sensitising the officers on the disposal of public grievances and ensuring a peaceful and safe environment during Maha Shivratri on Sunday and Ramzan month starting next week, he also directed the officers to ensure timely and proper utilisation of the allocated budget within the financial year.