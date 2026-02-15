DGP holds meet with senior cops over upcoming festivals, budget, quality of probe

In the meeting, held through video conferencing, the DGP reviewed the orders earlier passed and also the status of crime and law and order situation in districts.

By: Express News Service
3 min readLucknowFeb 15, 2026 10:31 AM IST
UP DGP Rajeev Krishna: ‘Criminals killed during police engagement... are very hardened with no respect for law’:DGP Rajeev Krishna chairs a review meeting with ADGs, DIGs, police commissioners and SSPs, focusing on festival security arrangements, budget utilisation and improving investigation standards across the state. (File)
Director General of Police (DGP) Rajeev Krishna on Saturday held a meeting with all the additional directors general (ADGs) of zones, deputy inspectors general (DIGs) of ranges, and police commissioners and senior superintendents of police (SSPs) on issues ranging from upcoming festivals, budget utilisation and quality of investigation.

Sensitising the officers on the disposal of public grievances and ensuring a peaceful and safe environment during Maha Shivratri on Sunday and Ramzan month starting next week, he also directed the officers to ensure timely and proper utilisation of the allocated budget within the financial year.

In view of the Maha Shivaratri, he asked to ensure adequate security and smooth traffic arrangements at all major temples, rivers, and ghats. For Holi, he instructed to ensure proper security arrangements in advance at Holika Dahan sites.

With the month of Ramzan approaching, the DGP said police must ensure adequate security around mosques and nearby routes, especially during the time of prayers. Disputes that occurred during the festivals in the past years and ensure timely resolution through dialogue with the parties concerned should be resolved, he said.

He also asked to take immediate cognisance of information and ensure timely disposal, including preventive action when required. The local intelligence units and confidential information networks should remain active, he said, adding a continuous monitoring of all social media platforms should be maintained.

Crime cases review

The DGP emphasised that e-evidence is an integral component of the new criminal laws and SPs should personally monitor cases involving e-summons and digital evidence and ensure necessary improvements.

In view of the arrival of 60,000 trainee constables in commissionerates and districts, it should be ensured that pending barrack and accommodation works in police lines and police stations are completed immediately, he said.

The DGP said the Zero Fatality District Scheme be taken seriously and effective measures to prevent road accidents be implemented.

He instructed to ensure proper and timely utilization of the budget allocated to the Police Department by the state government for the financial year 2025–26.

Live Blog
