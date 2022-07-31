scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, July 30, 2022

‘Desh Bachao, Desh Banao’ march from Aug 9: Samajwadi Party

“To make people aware of the ideals of Ram Manohar Lohia, SP patron Mulayam Singh Yadav and the party's national president Akhilesh Yadav, on the occasion of August Kranti on August 9, a march will be started from the district office of the party in Ghazipur," said a letter issued by SP state president Naresh Uttam Patel.

By: Express News Service | Lucknow |
July 31, 2022 2:47:45 am
SP president Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday convened a meeting with senior leaders and MLAs of Azamgarh to discuss the defeat in the Lok Sabha bypoll in Azamgarh. (File Photo)

THE SAMAJWADI Party (SP) on Saturday announced a “Desh Bachao, Desh Banao” march in districts of eastern UP that will go on for more than two months and will begin from Ghazipur district on August 9 on the occasion of August Kranti and will conclude on October 27 in Varanasi. The idea behind the march is to make people aware of the BJP’s “failure” to deliver on its promises and to make people aware of the SP’s past record, said SP leaders.

“To make people aware of the ideals of Ram Manohar Lohia, SP patron Mulayam Singh Yadav and the party’s national president Akhilesh Yadav, on the occasion of August Kranti on August 9, a march will be started from the district office of the party in Ghazipur. On August 27, the march will reach Ballia, and on September 8, it will be held in Mau, and on September 15, it will be held in Azamgarh, and on October 3, it will be in Jaunpur, and on October 14 in Bhadohi, and on October 19, it will reach Varanasi and then conclude in the district on October 27, which will be the end of the first phase of the march,” said a letter issued by SP state president Naresh Uttam Patel.

The responsibility to organise the march in eastern UP has been given to Ghazipur-based SP leader Abhishek Yadav. Speaking to The Indian Express, Yadav said, “Our objective is to make people aware of the BJP’s failure on the different parameters. They have failed on law and order, price rise, and women’s safety. They are privatising all sectors …”

Akhilesh meets senior leaders in Azamgarh

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Son of a tea-stall owner, weightlifter Sanket wins silver, India’s ...Premium
Son of a tea-stall owner, weightlifter Sanket wins silver, India’s ...
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs— MSMEs to Cheetahs and morePremium
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs— MSMEs to Cheetahs and more
Craving a fine dining experience? Please share your data firstPremium
Craving a fine dining experience? Please share your data first
Amid row over allegations against Irani’s daughter, Goan family replies t...Premium
Amid row over allegations against Irani’s daughter, Goan family replies t...

SP president Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday convened a meeting with senior leaders and MLAs of Azamgarh to discuss the defeat in the Lok Sabha bypoll in Azamgarh. The Lok Sabha constituency was vacated by Akhilesh, who chose to become the Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly after winning the Karhal seat in the state elections earlier this year.

In the bypoll held on June 23, Akhilesh’s cousin and former Buduan MP Dharmendra Yadav lost to BJP candidate and Bhojpuri celebrity Dinesh Lal Yadav ‘Nirahua’ by 8,679 votes.

Speaking about the meeting, a senior SP leader said, “In the meeting, a review of the results was done. And we also drew a roadmap for winning the two seats of Azamgarh district in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.”

More from Lucknow

Dharmendra Yadav was also present during the meeting.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Lucknow News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd

Most Popular

1

Punjab V-C row: As protests grow, AAP government rushes to placate doctor

2

Booker winner Geetanjali Shree's event cancelled in Agra after complaint against her

3

Bhagat Singh Koshyari, in eye of Mumbai remarks storm, no stranger to controversy

4

Raghuram Rajan lauds RBI, says India not facing economic problems like Sri Lanka, Pakistan

5

Uddhav hits out at Koshyari over Mumbai remarks, CM Shinde says he disagrees with Guv

Featured Stories

Government bailouts are not the answer to India's energy sector woes
Government bailouts are not the answer to India's energy sector woes
July 30, 1982, Forty Years Ago: PM's US Visit
July 30, 1982, Forty Years Ago: PM's US Visit
Explained: What is the controversy surrounding the Delhi government’s new...
Explained: What is the controversy surrounding the Delhi government’s new...
Explained: Egypt’s Muslim Brotherhood and its history
Explained: Egypt’s Muslim Brotherhood and its history
Margaret Alva: 'I know there are pressures, threats.... (But) Mamata has ...
Margaret Alva: 'I know there are pressures, threats.... (But) Mamata has ...
MP Simranjit Mann too objected to Murmu being called 'Rashtrapati', remov...
MP Simranjit Mann too objected to Murmu being called 'Rashtrapati', remov...
Kareena: ‘I’m never running away from the fact that I’m 42’

Kareena: ‘I’m never running away from the fact that I’m 42’

Premium
Three Jharkhand Cong MLAs held in Bengal with huge amount of cash

Three Jharkhand Cong MLAs held in Bengal with huge amount of cash

Religious animosity affects entire nation: NSA Ajit Doval

Religious animosity affects entire nation: NSA Ajit Doval

Rajamouli reflects on RRR's success in West, says he's 'angry' at Netflix

Rajamouli reflects on RRR's success in West, says he's 'angry' at Netflix

‘Issue could have been handled in a better manner,' says Punjab CM
'Dirty mattress' row

‘Issue could have been handled in a better manner,' says Punjab CM

Concerns over data transfer overseas, Chinese ownership behind BGMI ban

Concerns over data transfer overseas, Chinese ownership behind BGMI ban

Premium
Dhawan to India in Zimbabwe ODIs; Rohit, Kohli rested

Dhawan to India in Zimbabwe ODIs; Rohit, Kohli rested

Geetanjali Shree's event cancelled in Agra after complaint against her

Geetanjali Shree's event cancelled in Agra after complaint against her

Raj Kapoor’s Mera Naam Joker celebrates toxic work culture to the point that it’s painful to watch

Raj Kapoor’s Mera Naam Joker celebrates toxic work culture to the point that it’s painful to watch

Premium
Weekly news express with MCQs — MSMEs to Cheetahs and more
UPSC Essentials

Weekly news express with MCQs — MSMEs to Cheetahs and more

Premium
Read next week’s horoscope now
For subscribers first

Read next week’s horoscope now

Premium
JK Cement’s Sir Padampat Singhania University, Udaipur reveals new Approach
SPONSORED

JK Cement’s Sir Padampat Singhania University, Udaipur reveals new Approach

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 30: Latest News
Advertisement