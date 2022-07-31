‘Desh Bachao, Desh Banao’ march from Aug 9: Samajwadi Party

THE SAMAJWADI Party (SP) on Saturday announced a “Desh Bachao, Desh Banao” march in districts of eastern UP that will go on for more than two months and will begin from Ghazipur district on August 9 on the occasion of August Kranti and will conclude on October 27 in Varanasi. The idea behind the march is to make people aware of the BJP’s “failure” to deliver on its promises and to make people aware of the SP’s past record, said SP leaders.

“To make people aware of the ideals of Ram Manohar Lohia, SP patron Mulayam Singh Yadav and the party’s national president Akhilesh Yadav, on the occasion of August Kranti on August 9, a march will be started from the district office of the party in Ghazipur. On August 27, the march will reach Ballia, and on September 8, it will be held in Mau, and on September 15, it will be held in Azamgarh, and on October 3, it will be in Jaunpur, and on October 14 in Bhadohi, and on October 19, it will reach Varanasi and then conclude in the district on October 27, which will be the end of the first phase of the march,” said a letter issued by SP state president Naresh Uttam Patel.

The responsibility to organise the march in eastern UP has been given to Ghazipur-based SP leader Abhishek Yadav. Speaking to The Indian Express, Yadav said, “Our objective is to make people aware of the BJP’s failure on the different parameters. They have failed on law and order, price rise, and women’s safety. They are privatising all sectors …”

Akhilesh meets senior leaders in Azamgarh

SP president Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday convened a meeting with senior leaders and MLAs of Azamgarh to discuss the defeat in the Lok Sabha bypoll in Azamgarh. The Lok Sabha constituency was vacated by Akhilesh, who chose to become the Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly after winning the Karhal seat in the state elections earlier this year.

In the bypoll held on June 23, Akhilesh’s cousin and former Buduan MP Dharmendra Yadav lost to BJP candidate and Bhojpuri celebrity Dinesh Lal Yadav ‘Nirahua’ by 8,679 votes.

Speaking about the meeting, a senior SP leader said, “In the meeting, a review of the results was done. And we also drew a roadmap for winning the two seats of Azamgarh district in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.”

Dharmendra Yadav was also present during the meeting.