Deoria shelter home case: Over a week after govt order, Sadar CO yet to be transferred

The circle officer of Sadar is yet to be transferred in connection with the Deoria shelter home case despite a state government order issued over a week ago. The departmental inquiry ordered against him has also not been initiated yet. Alleged physical exploitation of the home’s inmates had come to light earlier this month after one them managed to escape.

The August 15 government order to shift CO Dayaram Singh out of Deoria on grounds of negligence was passed on a recommendation made by DGP Om Prakash Singh. The DGP took the decision on the basis of an inquiry report prepared by Additional Director General, Gorakhpur, Dawa Sherpa, who was asked to probe the role of local police in the matter.

The government had also ordered the transfer of then Deoria SP Rohan P Kanay and then DIG, Basti Range, Rakesh Shankar, both of whom have since been attached with the DGP headquarters. However, Superintendent of Police (SP), Deoria, N Kolanchi is yet to relieve CO Singh of his duties.

DGP Om Prakash Singh said he is to check the status of the matter.

SP Kolanchi, said, “Dayaram Singh has been transferred to 26 Battalion PAC, Gorakhpur. He will be relieved (of his duties) tomorrow.”

“Since the issue of the shelter home was a sensitive one, it was decided that Dayaram Singh would not be relieved till his replacement joins. It was conveyed today by the DGP office that his replacement would be sent soon. I have not received any letter to initiate a departmental inquiry against him so far,” he added.

On Thursday, Deoria police had booked five officials of the district’s Child Welfare Committee (CWC) including its former chairman for criminal conspiracy and other charges in connection with the case. The Deoria CWC, which had been operational since 2015, was dissolved on August 7 after the shelter home case came to light. The owner of the shelter home, Girija Tripathi, her husband and daughter, were arrested after police rescued 23 inmates.

