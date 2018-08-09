Deoria shelter home case: Allahabad HC seeks status report from UP government

The court has fixed August 13 for next date of hearing. (Representational Image) The court has fixed August 13 for next date of hearing. (Representational Image)

The Allahabad High Court Tuesday directed the Uttar Pradesh government to submit a status report in the Deoria shelter home case.

A division bench of Chief Justice Dilip B Bhosale and Justice Yashwant Varma issued the directive while taking suo-motu cognizance of the matter. The court has fixed August 13 for next date of hearing.

Appearing on the behalf of state government, Additional Advocate General (AAG), Neeraj Tripathi, said, “Court made queries on the basis of newspaper cuttings submitted by a lawyer. The court directed the state government to submit the status report of the incident with details and on what action has been taken so far. The court has also directed to submit the fact finding inquiry report of the incident.”

He further informed, “The court also asked to present statements of the inmates and submit report on what action has been taken on the statement of the inmates. The court also asked to provide the status of the inmates of the NGO as how many girls were staying there, how many of them have been recovered and how many are yet to be traced. The court also decided to monitor the matter.”

