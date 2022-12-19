scorecardresearch
Monday, Dec 19, 2022

Dense fog causes several pile-ups across Western UP

Gautam Budh Nagar district saw two accidents in the jurisdictions of the Dadri and Dankaur police stations.

Around 9 am on the Eastern Peripheral Highway near Dadri, two vehicles heading to Ghaziabad were struck head on by an unidentified vehicle.(Representational/Express Photo)

Dense fog combined with heavy traffic led to a series of accidents across Western Uttar Pradesh on Monday morning.

Around 9 am on the Eastern Peripheral Highway near Dadri, two vehicles heading to Ghaziabad were struck head on by an unidentified vehicle. The vehicles saw damage to their exteriors, while the occupants avoided injury. Meanwhile, on Bilaspur road near Dankaur, a car driver struck an empty school bus parked on the roadside, narrowly avoiding injury.

In Hapur, a pickup truck overturned on the NH-9 and five vehicles were damaged in a pileup in low visibility conditions. According to a statement by Hapur police, they had received information regarding the incident around 8 am. When they reached the spot, about 5-6 vehicles were damaged, after which four injured passengers were taken to a hospital.

In Amroha, a roadways bus had rammed into a stationary truck carrying sugarcane, leaving nine of its occupants injured. According to police, none of them sustained serious wounds.

First published on: 19-12-2022 at 07:54:09 pm
